Beard emphasizes preparation as Ole Miss turns to Memphis

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said his team’s preparation over the next few days will be critical as the Rebels get ready to face Memphis on Tuesday following an 86-65 win over ULM.

The victory moved the Rebels to 2-0, but Beard quickly turned attention toward the Tigers, who opened their season Saturday with a 75-70 win over San Francisco.

The game is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

“We’re 94 hours until we play against Memphis,” Beard said after Friday’s win. “What we do between right now and those 94 hours will be a really important stretch of our season.”

Beard stressed that the short turnaround would test the team’s maturity and consistency early in the season.

The Rebels reached the Sweet 16 last spring, and the coach said the upcoming days would show whether this group can build on that momentum.

Ole Miss and Memphis have split their last 10 meetings, each winning five.

The Tigers won last year’s contest at FedEx Forum, while the Rebels took the previous matchup in Oxford. When the series is played in Oxford, Ole Miss holds a 12-6 advantage.

The matchup begins a challenging non-conference slate for the Rebels. After Memphis, Ole Miss will meet Iowa in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 25, host Miami on Dec. 2, and travel to Madison Square Garden to play No. 13 St. John’s on Dec. 6.

Beard said the stretch will provide an early measure of where the team stands compared to last season’s performance.

Each opponent offers a different style and test before conference play begins.

Despite being just two games into the season, Beard said he is encouraged by the team’s culture and willingness to improve.

“Most of the time our best players over the years have been guys that understand what our culture’s all about,” Beard said. “It’s one of the reasons that I’m optimistic that this season could be, could be, a special one.”

He credited the team’s early buy-in to shared standards and accountability. Beard said that while he sees good signs, the team still needs to sustain effort over a full game.

Storr leads early offensive charge

“We won’t spend a lot of time disagreeing whether we have to play better,” Beard said. “This comes down to the guy’s character and humility. We’ve got a long way to go, like most teams.”

Beard pointed to differences in execution between halves in the win over ULM as examples of what must improve before the Tigers visit.

Kansas transfer AJ Storr has made an immediate impact for the Rebels.

Through two games, he leads the team with 18.5 points per game while shooting nearly 59 percent from the field (10-for-17) and 73 percent from three-point range (8-for-11).

Beard praised Storr’s scoring ability but said the next step is becoming more aggressive and consistent on both ends of the floor.

“Offensively, a really talented player. I’d like him to get to the free-throw line more,” Beard said. “Then defensively, just like him to impose his will on the game. He’s been doing this for a long time, but the next step for him is to be more consistent.”

Storr’s perimeter efficiency has added a new dimension to the Rebels’ offense, which struggled at times last season to find outside production.

Alongside Storr, returning forward Malik Dia has averaged 15.5 points per game, giving Ole Miss a reliable inside presence.

Guard Ilias Kamardine ranks third on the team with 14 points per game, helping the Rebels spread the floor offensively.

That balance could prove essential against Memphis, which has shown defensive toughness under coach Penny Hardaway.

The Tigers typically pressure the ball and contest shots at the rim, making efficiency a key factor.

Beard said the Rebels’ combination of experience and depth could help them handle the early non-conference schedule if they maintain focus.

The Rebels will face one of their toughest early tests Tuesday night when they welcome Memphis to the SJB Pavilion.

A win would mark the first 3-0 start of Beard’s tenure and reinforce the coach’s belief that preparation and consistency define the program’s next step.

For Beard, the focus remains on what his team does before tipoff.

Key takeaways