Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss falls in latest AP Top 25 poll

Despite starting the season 2-0, Ole Miss women’s basketball dropped one spot in Tuesday’s latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.

The Rebels fell to No. 13 in the poll after starting the season with wins against Alabama A&M and Norfolk State. They’ll be back in action Wednesday against Southern at 6 p.m. on SECN+.

The road won’t be getting much tougher for Ole Miss this week. Southern is 0-2 to start its season (Iowa and Iowa State) and isn’t scheduled to face a ranked opponent until December 1 when No. 18 Notre Dame comes to Oxford.

Wednesday’s match against Southern is the first meeting between the two programs since 2014 when Ole Miss won 91-68. That win pushed the Rebels to a 3-0 start to their season and they hope to repeat that on Wednesday.

Southern is coming off a 21-15 campaign last season. The Jaguars have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three seasons, including last seasons when they earned their first-ever victory in the tournament. They are the only SWAC team in NCAA history to win a game in the NCAA Tournament after besting UC San Diego in the first round.

AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll

UConn 2-0 South Carolina 2-0 UCLA 2-0 Texas 2-0 LSU 3-0 Oklahoma 1-0 Baylor 2-0 USC 2-0 Maryland 3-0 NC State 1-1 North Carolina 2-0 Tennessee 2-1 Ole Miss 2-0 Michigan 2-0 Duke 1-1 Iowa State 3-0 TCU 2-0 Notre Dame 2-0 Vanderbilt 1-0 Oklahoma State 4-0 Iowa 2-0 Louisville 1-1 Kentucky 3-0 Michigan State 2-0 Washington 1-0

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 27, Princeton 19, Richmond 16, West Virginia 15, Kansas St 11, Minnesota 10, South Dakota St. 6, Kansas 5, Stanford 4, Columbia 4, Nebraska 2, Fairfield 1.

