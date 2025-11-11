Kamardine scores 26 as Ole Miss edges Memphis 83-77

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss improved to 3-0 with an 83-77 victory over the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night at the SJB Pavilion.

Freshman guard Ilias Kamardine led the way for Ole Miss with 26 points while shooting 11-of-14 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range.

His dunk with 29 seconds remaining gave the Rebels the cushion they needed to hold off Memphis.

Kamardine also added two rebounds and two assists in a game that was close for much of the second half.

Three other Rebels reached double figures. Kezza Giffa finished with 15 points and a team-high five assists, Malik Dia added 13 points and six rebounds, and AJ Storr contributed 10 points.

Ole Miss did not trail after halftime, though Memphis pulled within four late before the Rebels secured the win at the free-throw line.

Memphis, now 1-1, was led by Curtis Givens III with 20 points, Dug McDaniel with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Ashton Hardaway with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

The Tigers trailed by as many as 11 with 7:37 left but managed to cut the deficit to 79-75 with under a minute to play before Ole Miss closed it out.

The game was played at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion with an attendance of 8,731. The win helped Ole Miss improve its home record in the series to 13-6, while Memphis still leads overall 30-17.

The Rebels shot efficiently from the floor and used balanced scoring to overcome Memphis’ perimeter attack.

For Ole Miss, the victory extended an undefeated start under coach Chris Beard and offered another glimpse of the team’s depth.

Kamardine’s performance gave the Rebels a boost offensively, while Giffa and Dia provided steady support on both ends.

Memphis will aim to regroup after allowing 50 second-half points and struggling to contain Kamardine down the stretch.

Both teams played with energy throughout, trading runs in the first half before Ole Miss began to separate.

The Rebels led 33-31 at halftime and used quick ball movement and transition offense to gain control.

Memphis leaned on Givens and Hardaway to stay within striking distance, but Ole Miss’ shot selection and late free throws proved decisive.

Ole Miss’ early-season success continues to build momentum ahead of upcoming non-conference games.

With Kamardine emerging as a reliable scorer and the supporting cast contributing consistently, the Rebels appear to be developing a well-balanced lineup capable of competing deep into the season.

For Memphis, there were positives in Givens’ scoring and McDaniel’s all-around effort, but turnovers and defensive lapses in key moments proved costly.

The Tigers will seek adjustments before resuming play later this week.

The win marked Ole Miss’ third consecutive home victory to open the season, a confidence-building result against an in-state opponent with strong regional ties.

Beard’s squad showed poise in maintaining control late, securing another step forward in the early part of its schedule.

Key takeaways

• Ilias Kamardine led Ole Miss with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

• Kezza Giffa, Malik Dia, and AJ Storr also scored in double figures.

• Memphis’ comeback bid fell short after cutting the deficit to four late.