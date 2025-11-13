Tracking all Ole Miss early signing day signees

Almost every sports program at Ole Miss has signed recruits to join them in the first two days of the early national signing period.

The following is a listing of every Ole Miss signee from Wednesday and Thursday, broken up by sport. (Player bios courtesy of Ole Miss athletics.)

Jaron Saulsberry, SF

Ranked as a top-10 player in the state of Georgia by ESPN and 247Sports, Saulsberry will join the program from Marietta, Ga. where he currently plays at Wheeler High School. The 6-foot 6-inch forward earned a four-star ranking from ESPN and is ranked as the No. 28 small forward in the class of 2026. The Rivals industry ranking has him as the eighth-best player from Georgia.

Men’s Golf

Xander Mulder

Mulder hails from Scottsdale, Arizona and is a current member of the Notre Dame Preparatory High School golf team. Mulder led his team to a season opening win against Chaparral and Arcadia at Arizona Country Club. He ranks No. 69 in the AJGA rankings and has three top 10 finishes across six events.

Tomás Restrepo

Restrepo comes from Manizales, Colombia and has tallied nine wins and 28 top 10 finishes on the amateur circuit. In 2025 alone, Restrepo has four wins and nine top five finishes. He is currently No. 176 in the WAGR rankings.

Viggo Olsson Mork

Mork is a product of Stockholm, Sweden and Helsingborg Filbornaskolan High School. He’s amassed two wins and 11 top 10 finishes in the amateur ranks. His first victory came at the More is better – JMI #2 and he backed that up with a win at the R&A Boys Amateur Championship.

Avana Harford

Harford, a native of Springfield, Virginia, brings a plethora of competition experience to Ole Miss. Under coach Chris Corbett, she is competing for West Springfield High School’s rifle club all four years of high school and is a four-time letterwinner. A two-time team captain, Harford was named WSHS rifle MVP as a junior as she led her school to a district season title. Harford has competed in the past two Junior Olympics in the Virginia Qualifier. This past season, she finished second overall in the event. She also regularly competes and excels at the annual Mark Buttles Rifle Open, finishing with the silver medal in 2025 and the bronze in 2024.

Kamdyn McFarland

McFarland will join Ole Miss by way of Billings West High School in Billings, Montana. She competed on her high school team in all four years under coach Ralph Saunders, helping guide her team to back-to-back CMP 3PAR State Championships in 2024 and 2025. McFarland also competed for the Yellowstone Rifle Club. McFarland has had a dominant individual career thus far, and has her name attached to several state and national precision rifle records. In 2025, she set the smallbore NRA two-man and standing national records

Madelyn Armendariz, INF

Hometown/High School: Orange, Calif./Orange Lutheran High School

Career Highlights:

One of two from California to join the program on National Signing Day, Armendariz is ranked as the No. 8 player in California, No. 15 infielder and No. 34 player in the nation according to Softball American/On3.

Armendariz is a two-time Trinity League Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Trinity League honoree, including two first team nods.

During her career, Armendariz led Orange Lutheran to three Trinity League titles, including two undefeated title runs in 2023 and 2024.

Armendariz competed with the US U15 Women’s National Team, winning the U15 WBSC, the Pan-American championship and the Utsugi Cup.

An accomplished student, Armendariz is a three-time high honor roll recipient and a summa cum laude student.

Armendariz’s mother, Brenda, played collegiate softball at Hope University.

Adi Bicknell, UTL

Hometown/High School: Flower Mound, Texas/Flower Mound High School

Career Highlights:

Bicknell is rated as the No. 19 player in the state of Texas, No. 43 infielder and No. 132 player in the nation by Softball America/On3.

Bicknell was also named the No. 88 player on Line Drive Media’s Hot100.

The 2025 Offensive Player of the Year and an All-State honoree, Bicknell has taken home countless honors including the 2023 District 6-6A Newcomer of the Year, as well as All-Metro honors.

Bicknell has hit over .450 each of the last two seasons and notched 103 RBI and 108 stolen bases in her career thus far, helping her school reach the state and area semifinals.

Bicknell played her club softball for Texas Glory, helping them win the 2025 UCE DFW College Classic, as well as the 2025 TCS 18U Texas State Championship, the 2024 Nationals and 16U AFCS Tier 1 National titles among several accomplishments.

An accomplished student, Bicknell was named a 2025 NFCA Scholar Athlete and 2024 6-6A Academic All District honoree, as well as the Jammin’ Jag Award for all-around achievement at Flower Mound.

Sienna Bocchino, OF

Hometown/High School: Brooklyn, N.Y./Xaverian High School

Career Highlights:

Rated as the top player in the state of New York by Softball America/On3, Bocchino is also ranked 10th among national outfielders and as the No. 60 player in the nation.

A dominant hitter, Bocchino has hit over .580 each year of her high school career, including a stunning .650 with 27 RBI and 26 stolen bases as a junior.

Bocchino has tallied 65 RBI, 125 runs scored and 81 stolen bases in three seasons.

A three-time All-State and All-City honoree, Bocchino has also been named her school’s offensive MVP each of the last two seasons.

In her club career with Unity Johnson, Bocchino has led her team to a top-five finish at TCS Nationals in 2023 and 2025, while placing in the top-10 at PGF Nationals in 2025.

Bocchino also competed in indoor track & field in addition to softball.

An accomplished student, Bocchino is a National Honor Society member and has been named to the Principal’s List each year of her high school career.

Bocchino comes from an athletic family, as her father, Anthony played baseball at Marist and was selected in the 11th round of the 2002 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Charli Calas, 1B

Hometown/High School: Temecula, Calif./Linfield Christian School

Career Highlights:

Rated as the top recruit in the Rebel class as the No. 24 player in the nation, Calas is also rated as the No. 5 player in California and No. 9 infielder in the nation according to Softball America/On3.

A three-time First Team All-League honoree in softball, Calas has also been named Linfield Christian’s Female Athlete of the Year three times.

An extremely accomplished athlete, Calas also competed in basketball, track & field, tennis and flag football.

Calas broke the Ambassador League record in shot put and is a three-time Ambassador League Field Athlete of the Year.

Additionally, Calas holds Linfield Christian’s rebounding record and earned First Team All-League honors.

Further, Calas is a two-time First Team All-League honoree in tennis.

In addition to her athletic prowess, Calas is also the winner of the Presidential Service award at Linfield Christian and is a scholar athlete and academic honor roll recipient.

Corey Goguts, 1B

Hometown/High School: Trussville, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville High School

Career Highlights:

A two-time All-State honoree, Goguts was named the 7A Hitter of the Year, the All-Metro Player of the Year and an AHSAA North All-Star.

Goguts also took home Offensive Player of the Year and All-County honors as a freshman.

Goguts played a key role in her team’s 2024 State, Regional and District titles.

A dynamic hitter, Goguts has improved each season, headlined by a .521 batting average as a junior. Goguts has notched 148 RBI and 41 home runs in her high school tenure.

With her club Birmingham Thunderbolts, became premier PGF National Champions in 2023.

In addition to softball, Goguts also participated in volleyball and flag football.

Goguts comes from an athletic family, as her mother, Erin, played field hockey at Millersville University. Her father, Luke, played basketball at Millersville and her sister, Casey, played softball at Georgia Tech, USC Upstate and FIU.

Abby Lynch-Buxton, C

Hometown/High School: Little Elm, Texas/Aubrey High School

Career Highlights:

One of the top catchers in the nation, Lynch-Buxton ranks as the No. 17 catcher in the nation, No. 21 player in Texas and No. 143 player in the nation according to Softball America/On3.

An All-State, three-time District Catcher of the Year and two-time All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, the awards have piled up in Lynch-Buxton’s young career.

Lynch-Buxton has also been named the Texas High School Top 2026 Catcher of the Year in 2024 and 2025, as well as the 2025 All-DFW Area Utility Player of the Year and 2024 All-Area Catcher of the Year.

In her high school career, Lynch-Buxton has helped lead her school to three district titles and a state final appearance in 2025.

A consistent two-way player, Lynch-Buxton has driven in over 40 runs each of the last three seasons and hit 27 home runs, while also leading the state in runners caught stealing percentage.

Additionally, Lynch-Buxton has been named Academic All-District each of the last three years.

Alongside her softball prowess, Lynch-Buxton is a three-time regional qualifier in the discus on her high school track & field team and has also taken home three All-District honors in basketball.

Lynch-Buxton’s mother, Shauna Buxton played both softball and basketball at Hill College and University of Texas-Dallas, while her great grandfather, Fred Ashmore played football and track & field at Oklahoma State.

Kinley Pittman, RHP/UTL

Hometown/High School: Corinth, Miss./Corinth High School

Career Highlights:

Rated as the top player in the state of Mississippi by Softball America/On3 and MaxPreps, Pittman stays home to join the Rebels for the 2027 season.

Pittman is also rated as the No. 24 pitcher in the nation and No. 80 overall player in the nation.

In her career, helped win a 5A state title in 2024 and a division title in 2023.

Pittman earned First Team All-Division honors and was also an accomplished hitter, earning her the Best Offensive Player award.

Pittman becomes a second-generation Ole Miss Rebel student-athlete, as her father, Mike, played defensive tackle on the football team from 1974-76.

Jada Savage, RHP

Club: Bombers Gold Smith

Career Highlights:

A highly accomplished athlete, Savage joins the Rebel program after being named the 2024-25 Gatorade Player of the Year in Georgia.

Savage is also rated as the No. 9 player in Georgia, No. 15 pitcher and No. 51 player in the nation by Softball America/On3.

In addition to her lofty accomplishments, Savage was also named the MaxPreps Player of the Year and the back-to-back Allstate Pitcher of the Year.

A consistent All-State honoree, Savage has helped her team become state champions in 2024, as well as runner up the previous two seasons and three-straight regional titles.

Savage comes from an athletic family, as her mother, Janice, played softball at Georgia Southern before becoming a softball coach, with tenures as the head coach of Appalachian State and Delaware State. Her father, Bryan, played professional football in the National Football League for the Arizona Cardinals.

Avery Tucker, OF

Hometown/High School: Milton, Ga./Wesleyan School

Career Highlights:

A four-time First Team All-Region and All-State honoree, Tucker brings a decorated pedigree to the Rebel program.

Tucker is ranked as the No. 16 player in Georgia, the No. 23 outfielder and No. 90 player in the nation by Softball American/On3.

Tucker has competed for the Canadian U-18 Women’s National Softball Team.

Tucker was a key part of winning four state and regional titles from 2022-2025.

Tucker was named an All-American in 2025 and earned her region’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year in her career in 2024 & 2025, respectively.

Over her high school tenure, Tucker has hit over .400 each of the last three seasons, stealing 115 bases.

A versatile and accomplished athlete, Tucker competed in lacrosse, track & field and basketball in addition to her softball career.

Tucker hails from a deeply athletic family, as her mother, Ardin, competed in track & field at Fresno State and for the Canadian National Team. Her father, Ben, played baseball at USC and reached AA in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Additionally, her grandfather, Jim Harrison competed for over a decade in the National Hockey League for the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks.

Tucker also has three siblings in collegiate sports, as her brother Nate Riech, competed for South Alabama and the Canadian National Team, while her brother Benjy played baseball at Sacramento State and Mercer and now competes for Wisconsin Whitewater in baseball. Her other brother, Max, competes in track & field at Georgia.

Nevaeh Williams, RHP

Hometown/High School: Clermont, Fla./Montverde Academy

Career Highlights:

Williams has earned All-State honors every season of her high school career, while being named the 2024 Florida Dairy Farmer 3A Player of the Year.

Williams was also named to the 2023 Battery of the Year.

Williams was tabbed as the No. 12 player in the nation on Live Drive Media’s Hot100.

In her high school tenure, Williams took home a state championship in 2024, while adding regional and district titles in her career.

A dominant pitcher in her career, Williams has had no lower than a 1.27 ERA in each year of action, while tallying 505 strikeouts and a career 1.05 ERA ahead of her senior campaign.

In the FHSAA Class 2A Regional championship game, Williams struck out 15 batters and allowing no earned runs and just two hits.

Williams now owns every major single season and career pitching records at Montverde Academy.

An accomplished student, Williams earned highest honors and the 2024 Scholar Award for softball.

Rileigh Butler, L/DS

Hometown/High School: Buda, Texas/Moe and Gene Johnson High School

Career Highlights

Butler is an AVCA All American Honorable Mention and AVCA Girls High School All-Region honoree, as well as an All-State honoree.

Over her career, Butler is also a three-time District 6A Defensive MVP, three-time First Team All-District and was named MaxPrep District 29 6A’s top player.

A highly accomplished libero from Texas, Butler made history at the high school level, holding the career, single season and single match digs records at her school.

Butler helped lead her team to district, bi-district and area titles in 2024.

Butler is also a talented student, earning 6A Academic All District honors every single year.

Jaidyn Hartsfield, OH

Hometown/High School: DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto High School

Career Highlights:

Joining a growing pipeline of talented Texans to join the Rebels, Hartsfield has been a dynamic athlete in her prep career.

This season at DeSoto, Hartsfield is hitting .319 with 208 kills, 163 digs and 39 aces.

Hartsfield was named the 2024 District 11-6A Most Valuable Player, while also earning All-District First Team honors each of the last three seasons.

Hartsfield has been dynamic in a number of facets of the game, recording over 1,500 kills, 1,000 digs and 500 assists.

An athletic hitter, Hartsfield won 18 player of the match honors at her first high school, Mesquite Horn, where she recorded 1191 kills over three years.

Ryea Jackson, MB

Hometown/High School: Dallas, Texas/Duncanville High School

Career Highlights:

A highly accomplished athlete, Jackson was tabbed to the AVCA Phenom List.

Jackson has earned training spots with the US National Team Development Program, while spending time at IMG Academy.

Jackson is currently ranked as the 88th best overall prospect in the 2026 Class according to the Prep Dig Texas state rankings.

Jackson also spent time at Keller High School, where she was named an All-District honoree and made the 6A state final.

In 2023, Jackson was ranked in the Prep Dig top-25 as the No. 21 player and No. 6 middle blocker.

Coco Natarajan, S

Hometown/High School: Lucas, Texas/Lovejoy High School

Career Highlights:

Natarajan joins the program after a highly decorated career at both Lovejoy and her club team, MadFrog.

An accomplished setter, Natarajan has been named to the AVCA All-American Watch List in 2025, the AVCA Phenom Watchlist in 2024 and 2023 and the Under Armour Next All-American Watch List.

Natarajan is also a four-time Under Armour Next Most Valuable Player.

Behind Natarajan, she helped Lovejoy take win the 2023 5A State title, while also taking home two bi-district titles and a regional title in her career.

In her club career, Natarajan has been a team captain and has won the 2022 USAV championship, as well as guiding her club to fifth place finishes in 2024 and 2023.

Natarajan is a standout student, earning AP Scholar, National Honor Society and AP Capstone Diploma honors, while being named to the District 95A Academic Team in 2024.

Sophie Taylor, OH

Hometown/High School: Pearisburg, Va./Giles High School

Career Highlights:

Taylor joins the Rebels after a dynamic high school and club career in which she is the two-time defending 1A Player of the Year.

A three-time First Team All-State honoree and a two-time All-Timesland First Team honoree, Taylor was also tabbed as the 2024 All-Timesland Player of the Year.

Taylor is the VHSL single-season and all-time kills leader, having recorded 1,830 kills.

Taylor had her best year yet in 2024 with 750 kills on .373 hitting, adding 367 digs and 50 aces.

A terrific student, Taylor is a member of the National Honor Society and is pursuing an advanced studies diploma.

Lisa Herman

Herman hails from Jenks, Oklahoma and is the No. 33 ranked player by the American Junior Golf Association. In nine AJGA events, Herman has five top 10 finishes including a pair of runner-up placements at the K.J. Choi Foundation Texas Junior Championship hosted by Pacificlinks Korea and the Mizuno Junior Championship. Herman has 11 top 10 finishes across the amateur circuit.

Ebba Lundqvist