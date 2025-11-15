Disney, YouTube TV reach new deal, ending blackout for Florida game

Fans will not have to search for other devices or services to watch the Ole Miss–Florida game tonight, with the broadcast back in place across the state.

Disney and YouTube TV reached a new licensing deal that restores Disney-owned channels to the platform, ending a blackout that lasted more than two weeks.

The agreement brings back networks including ABC, ESPN, National Geographic, FX Networks, Freeform, SEC Network and ACC Network after the two companies failed to renew their previous contract on Oct. 30.

The blackout affected millions of YouTube TV subscribers who lost access to the channels late that night.

The dispute centered on carriage fees and contract terms between Google, which owns YouTube TV, and The Walt Disney Company.

Disney said in a statement that its “full suite of networks and stations — including ESPN and ABC — have already begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers.”

The company said it appreciated viewers’ patience while the sides worked to finalize a new deal. YouTube TV also confirmed the channels’ return and told customers the restoration process “may take several hours.”

The dispute drew strong reactions from viewers because of the range of channels involved. The blackout hit during a stretch that included college football games, national news programming, sports talk shows and entertainment programming across Disney’s cable networks.

YouTube TV said the suspension happened because Disney asked for contract terms the service believed would force it to raise subscription prices.

It said Disney also sought limits on flexibility for bundling or removing networks. Disney said YouTube TV “refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement” and pulled the channels earlier than required under the prior deal.

The two sides continued talks into November.

Disney leaders, including Alan Bergman, Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, said they were pleased to have the channels restored “in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football.”

Dispute carried familiar tensions

The standoff was not the first for the two companies.

In 2021, YouTube TV subscribers temporarily lost all Disney networks during a separate contract issue that was resolved more quickly than this year’s dispute.

YouTube TV has also faced other programming gaps over the years, including a prior loss of Univision content after a deal expired.

This year’s blackout left subscribers without access to some of the most-watched sports programming in the country.

ESPN was among the most notable absences because of its live coverage of college football and other major sporting events.

ABC stations also disappeared from the service, affecting viewers who rely on local news and national network broadcasts.

As the blackout continued, YouTube TV offered customers a $20 credit for the lost channels. The credit became available for subscribers to claim beginning Nov. 9.

The company said the credit was meant to recognize the inconvenience caused by the long negotiation period.

Subscribers waited for updates throughout the blackout as both companies released statements pointing to the other as the cause of the stalled talks.

YouTube TV said Disney was asking for increases that would drive up monthly prices.

Disney said its rates matched the value and scale of its channels and argued that YouTube TV was using the dispute to gain leverage across the streaming market.

The return of the channels gives subscribers access again to Disney’s broad networks across sports, news, kids programming and entertainment.

That includes ESPN’s live sports coverage, ABC’s local affiliates, FX original programs and National Geographic content.

YouTube TV remains one of the largest live TV streaming services in the United States.

Its base subscription costs $82.99 per month, which includes channels from CBS, NBC, Fox and PBS. The service has promoted itself as an option for viewers who want cable-style packages without traditional cable contracts.

Disney also offers its own live TV options, including ESPN’s standalone streaming service for $29.99 per month.

It has bundles with Hulu and Disney+ at $35.99 per month, or $29.99 for the first year for some plans.

The companies did not release terms of the new agreement. Disney said the deal reflects its commitment to meeting viewers “wherever they choose to watch.”

YouTube TV said it would continue working to keep prices stable for its subscribers.

Streaming remains competitive

The restoration of Disney channels brings an end to more than two weeks of uncertainty for subscribers who depend on YouTube TV for live sports and daily programming.

It also highlights continuing challenges in the streaming industry as companies balance costs, rights fees and competition.

During the blackout, some subscribers said they considered switching to other services that still carried the missing channels.

Disney’s Hulu + Live TV and other platforms such as Fubo continued offering ESPN and ABC during the dispute.

Disney and YouTube TV both said the new deal ensures viewers will again have access to the full lineup of Disney networks. The companies did not detail whether future negotiations would be structured differently to prevent similar interruptions.

For now, subscribers regain access to the channels they lost at the end of October. Program guides on YouTube TV began updating early Saturday after the agreement was announced. Disney said availability would roll out over the course of the day.

The agreement gives both companies a path forward as viewers continue shifting away from traditional cable toward streaming platforms.

It also returns key sports programming to YouTube TV at an important point in the season for college football, basketball and other events carried on Disney-owned networks.

Key takeaways