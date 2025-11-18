Austin Peay mounts upset bid but Ole Miss stands tall

Austin Peay gave its best effort to upset Ole Miss on Tuesday night, but their best effort wasn’t enough.

The Rebels (5-0) won the game 72-65 despite being outscored in the second half, 42-41, and being held scoreless for the final 3:10 of the game.

Malik Dia led Ole Miss on the floor with 18 points (7-of-14) and seven rebounds. Illas Kamardine was second with 15 points (5-of-11, seven rebounds and a team-high seven assists.

Ole Miss led Austin Peay by eight points at halftime and extended that lead to 17 points in the first six minutes of the second half. But the Governors would eventually go on a 14-0 to tie the game with 6:23 left to play.

It wasn’t the greatest shooting night for Ole Miss. It made just 41 percent of its field goals and 29 percent from beyond the arch (7-of-24).

Most of the Governors’ offense came from three players that reached double-digit points scored. Collin Parker led the way with 18 points (6-of-13), Zyree Collins had 17 (6-of-18) and Rasha Marshall had 14 (6-of-11). Parker tied for the team-high with eight rebounds and Tate McCubbin also had eight boards.

Turnovers also helped Austin Peay’s upset bid, forcing more turnovers than Ole Miss and outscoring the Rebels 16-8 in points off turnovers.

Next Up

Ole Miss will have a full week to rest and practice before facing its Power 4 conference team of the season, Iowa.

The Rebels will face the Hawkeyes as part of the Acrisure Series next Tuesday in Palm Springs, Calfi. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network