Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss tennis down to final competitor

Ole Miss is down to its final competitor at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships after Thursday.

Emily Welker won her Round of 16 match by forfeit. She was scheduled to play No. 26 Lily Jones of Michigan, but Jones withdrew from the tournament to send Welker onto the quarterfinals.

She’ll face No. 106 Savannah Dada-Mascoll of Appalachian State on Friday. Welker is the first Rebel since Arianne Hartono in 2018 to advance past the Round of 32. Hartono went on to win the NCAA Singles Championship.

Later on Thursday, Welker did end up play one match. She teamed up with Andrea Nova for a Round of 16 match in the doubles bracket against the No. 7 pairing of Ange Oby Kajuru and Susanna Maltby of North Carolina.

The Tar Heel duo would come out victorious 7-5, 4-6, (10-5) in the match, ending the Rebels’ run in the doubles bracket.

On the men’s side, Kai Milburn and Isac Strömberg lost their Round of 16 match Thursday against No. 33 Tanapatt Nirundorn and Henry Jefferson of Florida in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Thursday’s Results

Men Doubles

No. 33 Tanapatt Nirundorn and Henry Jefferson (Florida) def. No. 89 Kai Milburn and Isac Strömberg, 3-6, 3-6

Women Singles

Welker (Ole Miss) def. No. 26 Lily Jones (Michigan), By Forfeit

Women Doubles

No. 7 Ange Oby Kajuru and Susanna Maltby (North Carolina) def. Welker and Nova (Ole Miss), 7-5, 4-6, (10-5)

Ole Miss volleyball is set for the return of the SEC Tournament on Friday. The Rebels (12-14, 4-11 SEC) will face No. 11-seed LSU (13-13, 6-9 SEC) to start the tournament and the winner will face No. 6 Missouri. All matches, except Saturday’s, will air on SEC Network.

