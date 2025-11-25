Rebel Roundup: No. 13 Ole Miss cruises past Longwood

No. 13 Ole Miss women’s basketball broke the century mark on the scoreboard for the first time in five years in a dominant 102-50 victory against Longwood on Monday night.

The last time the Rebels scored 100 or more points was Dec. 8, 2020 against Alcorn State (104) and second time under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Cotie McMahon led in scoring and rebounding with 29 points and nine rebounds. Christeen Iwuala was next with 14 points and eight rebounds. Debreasha Power had 13 points and five rebounds and Kaitlin Peterson had 12 points and seven steals.

Ole Miss had an incredible night on the boards, with five players recording at least five rebounds in the game. Behind McMahon and Iwuala, Sira Thienou had six, and Powe and Jayla Murray each had five. The Rebels had a season-high 54 total rebounds, 22 more than the Lancers did.

Offensively, the Rebels gave up only 13 turnovers against one of the peskiest defensive teams in the country. Longwood entered the game forcing 29.8 turnovers per game while recording 19.3 steals per game. However, the Lancers had no answers for the Rebels efficient offense as Ole Miss only had 13 turnovers while allowing only six steals.

Ole Miss is now set to celebrate Thanksgiving at Daytona Beach for the annual Coast 2 Coast Classic, where it will face Wisconsin on Nov. 28 and George Mason on Nov. 29. Tipoff for both games will be 3 p.m. on Baller TV.

