Lane Kiffin achieves supervillain status on the way to LSU

Lane Kiffin has chosen to be the villain.

He didn’t wake up one morning and say to himself, “I’m going to make myself a villain.” That’s not how villainy works.

Thanos in the Avengers movies believed his actions were in the right and saw himself as hero, not a villain. But his actions were always going to make him a villain in the eyes of everyone else.

The same is true for Kiffin. If he left Ole Miss for LSU, he would automatically become a villain. Leaving a playoff team for a rival school before the first playoff game guarantees that.

But his most recent actions, if reports are true and at this point in the saga its safe to say they are, will make him the worst kind of villain in college sports.

Kiffin is torpedoing Ole Miss’s chances in the College Football Playoff.

Kiffin has made clear to Ole Miss administrators that he is leaving for LSU, sources tell @YahooSports. LSU’s original proposal to Kiffin, as reported last Friday at Yahoo, was a seven-year deal at more than $90 million – making him near the top of salaries in the country. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2025

Kiffin’s Ultimatum

On3’s Chris Low is reporting that most of the offensive staff will go with Kiffin to LSU. He did so in the most villain-like manner he could.

According to Low, Kiffin “told them if they’re not on the plane with him to Baton Rouge on Sunday that they won’t have a spot on LSU’s staff.”

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding is expected to remain at Ole Miss and will coach the Rebels in the playoff. Golding could also be a candidate to replace Kiffin as Ole Miss’ head coach. https://t.co/usE2a98bTc — Chris Low (@clowfb) November 30, 2025

Kiffin’s already put hundreds of players, coaches, staff members, and administrators in awkward and difficult position. By issuing his own ultimatum, he turned the degree of difficulty way up.

And, no, the irony is not lost that Kiffin issued an ultimatum of his own almost two weeks after disputing reports of Ole Miss issuing him an ultimatum.

Thought he was anti-ultimatum… https://t.co/VkOw9ubUbK — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) November 30, 2025

How we got here

His reasons are clear, despite whatever nonsense reason Kiffin gives at his introductory press conference.

He wanted to coach Ole Miss in the playoffs. Ole Miss said no.

Kiffin tried to blackmail/threaten his way to changing that answer to a yes. Ole Miss still said no.

Now Kiffin is trying to sabotage the team.

Not just by taking away key coaches and other staff members, but also being the reason Ole Miss doesn’t host a playoff game.

Impact on College Football Playoff

If Kiffin convinces enough coaches to leave Oxford with him, the CFP selection committee might move Ole Miss down in the rankings.

Teams ranked No. 5-8 host a playoff game and the Rebels were No. 7 in the latest CFP rankings. Would the committee move the Rebels down two spots if, for instance, most of the offensive coaching staff won’t be with Ole Miss for the playoff?

Maybe. If that happens, Kiffin won’t feel bad. Villains don’t feel bad about their actions.

Did the Joker feel bad about shooting a rocket launcher off the back of a semitruck?

Did Thanos feel bad when he snapped his fingers?

Of course not and Kiffin won’t feel bad, either.

Oh, there’ll be excuses made for Kiffin and when Nick Saban starts putting the blame on the calendar, there’ll be some merit to that.

But there’s no excuse CAA can fabricate to shift the blame away from Kiffin.

He’s not just a villain, now. He’s a supervillain.

And the next time Kiffin talks about doing what’s best for players and putting the players first and whatnot, remember what he’s trying to do to the players he called his own just two days ago.