SEC Roll Call’s ‘cajun magic’ theory might explain Lane Kiffin’s LSU leap

Mondays during college football season are some of the most fun days of the year.

There’s a lot of overreactions, but the highlights are new episodes of SEC Shorts and SEC Roll Call. We already covered the latest SEC Shorts, now it’s SEC Roll Call’s turn.

Unsurprisingly, Matt Mitchell did not disappoint.

“One man’s trash is now LSU’s coach.” Boom. Right off the bat, absolute zingers from Mitchell.

But Mitchell does ask a very relevant question in the episode.

“How do you go from a program on the brink of collapse, your governor firing everybody in the middle of the season to nabbing Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss right before he coaches his first playoff game? Explain to me how.”

The joke answer is “cajun magic” and it’s not far off from the true answer.

LSU held its introductory press conference for Kiffin on Monday afternoon. True to form, it started almost 30 minutes later than its scheduled start time.

But go listen to what Kiffin says about his decision to leave Ole Miss ahead of its playoff run for a LSU.

“It’s different,” Kiffin said multiple times about LSU.

It’s different in that Kiffin thinks it’s easier to win championships at LSU than it is at Ole Miss. Despite, you know, the Rebels being the ones in the playoff this season and the Tigers celebrating a new coaching hire.

There might be some truth to that. Afterall, LSU has won multiple national championships and competed for more since 2000. Ole Miss hasn’t.

Why is that?

Cajun magic may be the actual answer.