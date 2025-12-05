Rebel Roundup: No. 13 Ole Miss mounts comeback to beat Irish

No. 13 Ole Miss faced its biggest challenge of the season against No. 18 Notre Dame as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Rebels have never won their challenge game and looked like Thursday night would be no different with the Fighting Irish leading by as many 19 points in the second quarter.

But Ole Miss kept fighting and shooting and ended up defeating Notre Dame, 69-62.

The 19-point comeback ties a school record for largest comebacks and also avenged the Rebels’ NCAA Tournament loss in 20204.

Ole Miss’ dynamic frontcourt duo of Cotie McMahon and Christeen Iwuala spearheaded the comeback, pacing the Rebels at 22 and 18 points, respectively.

Iwuala had her fourth double-double in the last six games, collecting 13 rebounds on top of her point total. She’s the first Rebel since Madison Scott in 2022-23 to have that many double-doubles in the first eight games of the season.

The pair continue to excel offensively, as the remain the only players since 2020-21 to start a season with eight games of at least 10 points. They’re the first Rebel duo since at least 1998-99 to accomplish that feat as well.

Ole Miss is now 8-0 for the 10th time in program history, but first since the 2000-01 season. The Rebels will look to move to 9-0 on Sunday when they travel to Kansas State for the Bill Snyder Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Basketball: No. 13 Ole Miss 69, No. 18 Notre Dame 62

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

