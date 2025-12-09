Rebel Roundup: More coaches rejoin Ole Miss for CFP run

Rumors and speculation should finally be over.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, four coaches that followed Lane Kiffin to LSU will join Ole Miss for the Rebels’ playoff run.

Tight ends coach Joe Cox, wide receivers coach George McDonald, assistant quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens and slot wide receivers coach Sawyer Jordan all reportedly returned to Oxford on Monday.

“LSU coach Lane Kiffin allowed the coaches to return in an effort to help new Ole Miss coach Pete Golding, the staff and players maximize the opportunity ahead in the playoff appearance, the Rebels’ first. All four are expected to be generally available for the run.”

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. was already announced to be returning to coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

But we keep seeing the word “allowed” when used in these reports. Ole Miss coach Pete Golding has already pushed back once on the notion that Weis was allowed to return.

“There was never any inkling at all that Charlie Weiss wasn’t calling the plays in the games,” Golding said. “And that came from him to me and him to Keith Carter.”

The notion that Kiffin is allowing coaches to return is ridiculous considering Kiffin is the one that put the assistant coaches in awkward position.

Kiffin infamously told his assistant coaches to either be on the plane to LSU with him last Sunday or don’t expect a job with him next season.

It was the typical “I can’t have my cake and eat it too, so I’m taking my ball and going home” type of attitude Kiffin showed in his final weeks as Ole Miss’s head coach.

Now that he’s being so generous and allowing coaches to coach Ole Miss, Kiffin probably hopes to take credit for any playoff success the Rebels have.

