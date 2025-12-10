Rebel Roundup: Former Ole Miss golfer earns pro tour card

Ole Miss is about to have a representative on a professional golf circuit.
Chiara Tamburlini secured her LPGA Tour card on Tuesday with a top 25 finish in the qualifying of LPGA Q-Series with rounds of 71-70-70-68 for a score of (279, -7) at the RTJ at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama.
Tamburlini built a stacked resume during her time in Oxford that includes a 2021 NCAA National Championship, Ole Miss’ first team title in a women’s sport.
The St. Gallen, Switzerland native was the 2023 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year and a three-time WGCA All-American Scholar. She was a two-time All-SEC selection, garnering first team honors for her play during the 2021-22 season. Tamburlini was also a two-time Arnold Palmer Cup selection and participated in the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Did You Notice?
Ole Miss men and women tennis teams announced their 2026 spring schedules on Tuesday. The men’s team will play 28 dual matches, plus the SEC Tournament next spring. They’ll start with eight-straight home matches with a doble-header against North Alabama and UAB first on January 16. The women’s team will play in 21 dual matches, starting on January 23 at the ITA Kickoff tournament against Florida.
2026 Men’s Tennis Spring Schedule
- January 16 – North Alabama (DH)
- January 16 – UAB (DH)
- January 17 – Furman (DH)
- January 23 – Charlotte
- January 25 – Tulane (DH)
- January 25 – EKU (DH)
- January 31 – Chattanooga (DH)
- January 31 – Southern Miss (DH)
- February 7 – vs. North Dakota (DH)
- February 7 – at Nebraska (DH)
- February 13 – Mercer (DH)
- February 13 – Memphis (DH)
- February 15 – Belmont
- February 21 – at Texas A&M
- February 23 – at Oklahoma
- February 27 – Arkansas
- March 1 – at LSU
- March 8 – Vanderbilt
- March 13 – at Florida
- March 15 – at South Carolina
- March 20 – Georgia
- March 27 – at Mississippi State
- March 27 – at Alabama
- April 3 – Texas
- April 5 – Tennessee
- April 10 – Auburn
- April 12 – Kentucky
- April 15-18- SEC Tournament (Columbia, S.C.)
- May 1-3 – NCAA Regionals (TBD)
- May 8-9 – NCAA Super Regionals (TBD)
- May (TBD) – NCAA Championships (TBD)
2026 Women’s Tennis Spring Schedule
- January 23 – Florida/ITA Kickoff
- January (TBD) – vs. Boise State or NC State/ITA Kickoff
- February 1 – vs. Illinois
- February 6-10 – National Indoors Championships
- February 14 – at Old Dominion (DH)
- February 14 – vs. Norfolk State (DH)
- February 20 – Memphis
- February 22 – LSU
- February 26 – at Georgia
- February 28 – at South Carolina
- March 5 – Auburn
- March 7 – Florida
- March 13 – at Oklahoma
- March 15 – at Arkansas
- March 19 – at Vanderbilt
- March 21 – Missouri
- March 27 – Texas A&M
- March 29 – Texas
- April 2 – MSU
- April 4 – Alabama
- April 9 – at Tennessee
- April 11 – at Kentucky
- April 15-19 – SEC Tournament (Norman, Okla.)
- May (TBD) – NCAA Regionals (TBD)
- May (TBD) – NCAA Super Regionals (TBD)
- May (TBD) – NCAA Championships (TBD)
