Rebel Roundup: Former Ole Miss golfer earns pro tour card

Ole Miss is about to have a representative on a professional golf circuit.

Chiara Tamburlini secured her LPGA Tour card on Tuesday with a top 25 finish in the qualifying of LPGA Q-Series with rounds of 71-70-70-68 for a score of (279, -7) at the RTJ at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama.

Tamburlini built a stacked resume during her time in Oxford that includes a 2021 NCAA National Championship, Ole Miss’ first team title in a women’s sport.

The St. Gallen, Switzerland native was the 2023 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year and a three-time WGCA All-American Scholar. She was a two-time All-SEC selection, garnering first team honors for her play during the 2021-22 season. Tamburlini was also a two-time Arnold Palmer Cup selection and participated in the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss men and women tennis teams announced their 2026 spring schedules on Tuesday. The men’s team will play 28 dual matches, plus the SEC Tournament next spring. They’ll start with eight-straight home matches with a doble-header against North Alabama and UAB first on January 16. The women’s team will play in 21 dual matches, starting on January 23 at the ITA Kickoff tournament against Florida.

2026 Men’s Tennis Spring Schedule

January 16 – North Alabama (DH)

January 16 – UAB (DH)

January 17 – Furman (DH)

January 23 – Charlotte

January 25 – Tulane (DH)

January 25 – EKU (DH)

January 31 – Chattanooga (DH)

January 31 – Southern Miss (DH)

February 7 – vs. North Dakota (DH)

February 7 – at Nebraska (DH)

February 13 – Mercer (DH)

February 13 – Memphis (DH)

February 15 – Belmont

February 21 – at Texas A&M

February 23 – at Oklahoma

February 27 – Arkansas

March 1 – at LSU

March 8 – Vanderbilt

March 13 – at Florida

March 15 – at South Carolina

March 20 – Georgia

March 27 – at Mississippi State

March 27 – at Alabama

April 3 – Texas

April 5 – Tennessee

April 10 – Auburn

April 12 – Kentucky

April 15-18- SEC Tournament (Columbia, S.C.)

May 1-3 – NCAA Regionals (TBD)

May 8-9 – NCAA Super Regionals (TBD)

May (TBD) – NCAA Championships (TBD)

2026 Women’s Tennis Spring Schedule

January 23 – Florida/ITA Kickoff

January (TBD) – vs. Boise State or NC State/ITA Kickoff

February 1 – vs. Illinois

February 6-10 – National Indoors Championships

February 14 – at Old Dominion (DH)

February 14 – vs. Norfolk State (DH)

February 20 – Memphis

February 22 – LSU

February 26 – at Georgia

February 28 – at South Carolina

March 5 – Auburn

March 7 – Florida

March 13 – at Oklahoma

March 15 – at Arkansas

March 19 – at Vanderbilt

March 21 – Missouri

March 27 – Texas A&M

March 29 – Texas

April 2 – MSU

April 4 – Alabama

April 9 – at Tennessee

April 11 – at Kentucky

April 15-19 – SEC Tournament (Norman, Okla.)

May (TBD) – NCAA Regionals (TBD)

May (TBD) – NCAA Super Regionals (TBD)

May (TBD) – NCAA Championships (TBD)

