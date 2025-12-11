Ole Miss to learn 2026 football schedule Thursday night

With more than a week remaining until No. 6 Ole Miss hosts Tulane in a first round College Football Playoff game, now is a good time to look towards next season.

Ole Miss’s complete 2026 schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. Thursday on SEC Network.

We already know one game will be of extreme interest. That would be LSU’s trip to Oxford next season.

The Tigers and new coach Lane Kiffin are one of the Rebels’ three annual opponents and was already slated to travel to Ole Miss. Now we get to find out exactly when that game will be held.

Unverified rumors on the internet claimed LSU and Ole Miss would be the first SEC game of the season, which would generate a lot of publicity.

The earlier in the season the game is scheduled then there’s less time for LSU or Ole Miss to falter and diminish the shine of the game.

Although, considering the main interest will be how Kiffin is welcomed back into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, it might be impossible for this game to lose its shine.

In addition to hosting LSU, the Rebels will also host Mississippi State, Auburn, Georgia and Missouri next season. They’ll be on the road to face Oklahoma, Florida, Vanderbilt and Texas.

Of those games only the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State has a date we already know, the day after Thanksgiving. That’ll be November 27.

Non-conference schedule

Earlier this week, Ole Miss announced it will kickoff the 2026 season with a neutral site game against Louisville. The Rebels and Cardinals will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Labor Day weekend.

“We are thrilled to open next season with a premier matchup in a destination city like Nashville,” said Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. “Louisville is an outstanding opponent, and Coach Golding will have our team up for this great challenge. With our strong alumni base in Nashville, we expect the Ole Miss family to arrive in full force and experience an exciting game in the Music City.”

“We are excited to host Ole Miss and Louisville and to open the College Football Season on Labor Day Weekend in Nashville,” said President & CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, Scott Ramsey. “We appreciate the partnership between the schools and ESPN Events to make this happen. It will be exciting to kick off the college football season in the final season of the current Nissan Stadium.”

This will be the second time Ole Miss and Louisville faced off with the Rebels winning 43-24 in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Ole Miss is 2-1 all-time in Nashville, but hasn’t played there since 2014 when the Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 41-3 in the regular season.