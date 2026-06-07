Ole Miss Turns Big Saturday Into Recruiting Win With Tra’Von Hall Flip

Saturday was a day full of wins for Ole Miss.

The baseball team defeated Auburn 5-3 to earn a spot in the College World Series, while the football team picked up a big win on the recruiting trail.

Ole Miss picked up one of its most meaningful wins of the 2027 cycle on Saturday when Tra’Von Hall flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to the Rebels during his official visit to Oxford.

The three-star wideout from Central Tuscaloosa had been telling Rebels247 he stayed in steady contact with Ole Miss even after pledging to the Sooners, and that persistence finally paid off.

It’s the kind of recruiting moment that says a lot about where Ole Miss is trending right now, especially when you take a commitment away from a program that has been recruiting at a high level in the SEC.

Wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington never backed off, and former Rebel standout Donte Moncrief played a role too.

Hall pointed to “great development and coaches” and said he liked the idea of being guided by people who have reached the next level.

Quarterback commit Keegan Croucher was in the mix as well, doing some peer recruiting and celebrating the flip on social media.

Hall had been committed to Oklahoma since November 2025, but he made it clear this spring that his recruitment was still open.

He visited Florida, heard from LSU and Ole Miss at his school, and was scheduled to return to Oklahoma on June 12 before shutting everything down after the Oxford trip.

Hall brings versatility to the class after doing a little bit of everything as a junior. He led Central Tuscaloosa in receiving with 25 catches for 355 yards and two touchdowns in a run-heavy offense, and he added 519 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

He’s ranked No. 691 nationally and No. 78 among wide receivers in the 247Sports Composite, becoming commitment No. 15 for Ole Miss in the 2027 class and the second wideout alongside Miguel Whitley.

More importantly, he’s another example of Ole Miss winning a head-to-head battle on the trail, and those tend to add up fast.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class