Babysitting at the Pavilion? Ole Miss women’s opens doors to school kids

If anyone is looking for a babysitter Wednesday afternoon, apparently you can bring your kids to SJB Pavillion at 4 p.m.

“If you’re out of school and you don’t want your kid to just go home and get on the PlayStation or the tablet or whatever the case may be, have them come to the game and spend some good time with us. You can even drop them off,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Go to Kroger or Walmart or one of the shopping places and come back and still they’ll be safe. The color’s red and we’re giving out Christmas stockings.”

The Rebels will be hosting Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday and should be a fun environment with a large group of school kids.

“We had a few schools reach out for their after-school care and they want to come to the game,” McPhee-McCuin said. “it’s funny because I got one of the notes because my daughter’s in after-school and unfortunately I had to say no because she has dance. But, you know, if they don’t have anything to do, this would be a great place to come. If they don’t have an obligation, it’s good basketball and our team needs the support while they’re here during the holidays for sure.”

Fun stuff aside, the college basketball season is in full swing.

The latest bracketology projections for the men and women NCAA Tournaments were published today and it’s bit of good news-bad news.

The good news is that Ole Miss women’s basketball, ranked No. 13 in the latest AP top 25 poll, would be in the tournament as a No. 5-seed if the field was set today.

The bad news is that the men’s team would likely be sitting at home in March.

Neither of those things should be too surprising considering how each team has performed this season.

Ole Miss women’s team is 10-1 with a win against a ranked Notre Dame team and its only loss was by one point to Kansas State.

The men’s team, however, has struggled in the season’s first months. The Rebels are 6-4 and ended a four-game losing streak Saturday in a 71-67 win against Southern Miss.

However, the NCAA tournament fields won’t be set for another three months and a lot will happen between now and then, starting with a pair of games Wednesday.

If you can’t make it Tupelo or SJB Pavilion, here’s how you can follow all the action:

How to Watch: Mississippi Valley State at No. 13 Ole Miss (women)

Who: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1)

When: 4 p.m., Wednesday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 21-2

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 83, Alabama State 29

Last time out, Rebels: def. South Carolina State, 91-32

Last time out, Devilettes: lost to Mercer, 66-43

How to Watch: Alabama A&M vs. Ole Miss (men)