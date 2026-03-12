How to Watch Ole Miss vs Georgia in the SEC Tournament

Not many people expected Ole Miss to still be playing meaningful basketball games on Thursday, but here we are.

After ending an already disappointing season with back-to-back, three-point losses to then No. 22 Vanderbilt and South Carolina, the Rebels seemed destined make a quick exit from the SEC Tournament.

Instead, they found a way to finish a close game on top with a 76-66 win against Texas after the Longhorns cut the deficit to three points late in the game.

Now, they’ve jeopardized the Longhorns’ chances at going to the NCAA Tournament. The only path for Ole Miss is winning four more games in four days. Considering who the Rebels are facing in the second round, that might change to three wins in three days.

The last time the Rebels and Georgia met was on January 14. Ole Miss won that game, 97-95, on an overtime buzzer beater by Patton Pinkins.

PATTON PINKINS GAME WINNER OLE MISS KNOCKS OFF GEORGIA pic.twitter.com/g677toCn7S — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) January 15, 2026

The Rebels did it once. So why not do it again?

Here’s everything to know about Thursday night’s game in Nashville.

The Opponent: Georgia

Georgia rolls in as one of the most productive teams in the country, and the numbers back it up. The Bulldogs have already set a program record with 22 regular‑season wins and are tracking toward a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

As of Monday, Georgia led Division I in fastbreak points (20.0 per game) and sat inside the national top ten in blocks, scoring, and bench production.

The rotation runs 11 deep, and that depth shows up in the box score. The Bulldogs have stacked up 128 double‑figure scoring outings this season. Jeremiah Wilkinson leads the way at 17.3 points per game, with Blue Cain, Marcus “Smurf” Millender, and Kanon Catchings all giving steady double‑figure production.

Inside, Somto Cyril anchors the defense. He’s averaging 9.7 points and leads the team in rebounds, blocks, and field‑goal percentage while earning SEC All‑Defensive honors.

How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Georgia, SEC Tournament

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 15.1 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 5.7 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 121 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 40 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 38 (1.3 avg.)

Georgia Top Performers

Points: Jeremiah Wilkinson, 17.3 ppg

Rebounds: Somtochukwu Cyril, 5.6 rpg

Assists: Marcus Millender, 125 (4.0 avg.)

Steals: Jeremiah Wilkinson, 48 (1.7 avg.)

Blocks: Somtochukwu Cyril, 74 (2.4 avg.)

Ole Miss

Out

#13 Kezza Giffa

#3 Koren Johnson

Georgia

All available.

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +5.5 (-102)

Georgia: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +205

Georgia: -255

Total