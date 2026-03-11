Ole Miss Surprises Texas to Open SEC Tournament with a Bang

There weren’t a lot of folks expecting much from Ole Miss on Wednesday night in Nashville.

The 15th-seeded Rebels used defense, rebounding and balanced scoring to defeat No. 10 seed Texas 76-66 in the opening round of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. The result pushed the Rebels into the second round and kept their season alive.

The Rebs led from wire to wire and that would have been a bigger surprise to people. The Longhors got down early and got within three late, but never led in the game.

Malik Dia led the scoring with 23 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Rebs controlled much of the game. Ole Miss will now face seventh-seeded Georgia on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The victory came from a consistent approach, taking advantage of Texas not being able to score for over 5:30 to open the game. There wasn’t one dominant stretch by Ole Miss.

Several players stepped in at key moments as the Rebels handled Texas on both ends of the court.

Strong Defense Slows Texas Center

One of the biggest differences in the game came in the paint.

Earlier in the season, Texas big man Matas Vokietaitis had a standout performance against Ole Miss, scoring 27 points and collecting seven rebounds. This time the Rebs were ready for him.

Dia and the frontcourt group worked together to keep the Texas center from taking control of the game. The Longhorns’ post player finished with just 10 points and six rebounds.

That defensive effort helped disrupt the Texas offense throughout the night. The Rebels crowded the lane and forced the Longhorns to adjust their approach.

By limiting Vokietaitis, Ole Miss prevented Texas from finding consistent rhythm in the half-court offense.

Balanced Scoring Helps Rebels Build Lead

While Dia led the team in scoring, several teammates contributed key plays during the win.

James Scott added 10 points while pulling down nine rebounds and blocking three shots. His work inside helped control the boards and gave the Rebels second chances on offense.

Ja’Kobe Storr finished with 18 points and made several important baskets late in the game. His scoring helped the Rebs protect the lead during the final minutes.

Ilias Kamardine also made important contributions, especially when Dia dealt with foul trouble. Kamardine and Storr stepped up offensively while the Rebels’ leading scorer spent time on the bench.

Ole Miss built a strong advantage during the second half. At one point the Rebels held a 62-49 lead, which gave them room to manage the game late.

Texas Rally Falls Short Late

Texas did not fade quietly.

The Longhorns pushed back during the second half and slowly chipped away at the Rebels’ lead. At one point Texas cut the deficit to just three points.

But Ole Miss responded with timely scoring.

Dia returned to help stabilize the offense, while Storr and Kamardine delivered key baskets in the closing minutes. Those plays allowed the Rebels to regain control and stretch the lead again.

Several players also helped finish the defensive effort. Corey Chest and Eduardo Klafke grabbed important rebounds and loose balls during the final stretch of the game.

Those plays helped the Rebels protect possessions and limit Texas opportunities late.

The win moves the Rebels into Thursday’s second-round matchup against Georgia in Nashville.