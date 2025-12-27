How to watch Ole Miss men’s basketball vs. Alcorn State

Ole Miss men’s basketball team could use a big win after its holiday break considering how the season has gone, so far.

The last time we saw the Rebels was a 76-62 loss to NC State last Sunday that was most notable for three regular starters for Ole Miss being benched in the second half.

The issues plaguing the Rebels have already been documented and we won’t rehash them here. But they don’t have much time to fix those issues.

Ole Miss is set to begin SEC play next Saturday on the road against Oklahoma (9-3). Luckily, the Rebels have one more game before then and it comes against an opponent they should defeat.

Alcorn State has just one win this season against Indiana State, 81-74. This should be an Ole Miss win, so expect coach Chris Beard to be looking more at things like the effort shown by the Rebels instead of the final score.

Or we could see Beard elect to start players who were on the court against NC State for more minutes than the team’s regular starters. That’d be a very loud and clear statement from the Rebels’ leading man.

If you’re curious to find out who the starting five will be in the Rebels’ first game back from their break, here’s everything you need to know:

How to Watch: Alcorn State at Ole Miss

Who: Alcorn State Lady Braves (1-10) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-5)

When: 7 p.m., Monday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 5-0

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 73, Alcorn State 58 (November 7, 2022)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to NC State, 76-62

Last time out, Braves: lost to Baylor, 113-56

Ole Miss Stat Leaders

Points: Malik Dia (14.7 ppg, .456 FG%)

Rebounds: Malik Dia (6.8 rpg, 2.1 offensive rpg)

Assists: Ilias Kamardine (4.3 apg, 2.2 turnovers per game)

Alcorn State Stat Leaders