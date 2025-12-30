Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 17

With only one more week left in the NFL regular season, nine former Ole Miss players have secured spots in the upcoming playoffs.

AJ Brown (Eagles), Ben Brown (Patriots), Evan Engram (Broncos), DJ Jones (Broncos), Tre Harris (Chargers), Jared Ivey (Seahawks), Dawson Knox (Bills), Jaylon Jones (Bears) and Jordan Watkins (49ers) will all be on NFL playoff teams. Next week could see even more join them.

Here’s how the former Rebels performed in Week 17:

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had five catches for 68 yards (13.6 ypc) in a 13-12 win against the Bills.

Season: 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, 7 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played all 66 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 42-10 win against the Jets.

Season: 4 GS, 16 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 22 of 30 passes for 207 yards and had nine carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Season: 194 of 307, 2,042 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs; 81 carries, 455 yards, 9 TDs

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had four catches for 21 yards in a 20-13 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 47 receptions, 416 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had one catch for eight yards in a 20-16 loss to the Texans.

Season: 28 receptions, 286 yards, 1 TD

Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: Was inactive for a 27-24 win against the Rams.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 27-10 win against the Panthers.

Season: 2 GP

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Was inactive for a 20-17 win against the Buccaneers.

Season: 15 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Recorded five tackles in a 20-13 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 35 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 42-38 loss to the 49ers.

Season: 10 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had five catches for 30 yards in a 13-12 loss to the Eagles.

Season: 34 receptions, 393 yards, 3 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Was suspended for a 13-6 loss to the Browns.

Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was targeted once in a 30-23 win agianst the Commanders.

Season: 4 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 34-10 loss to the Giants.

Season: 9 tackles, 4 solo, 1 TF

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 30-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Season: 14 GS

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Season: 22 tackles, 12 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for a 42-38 win against the Bears.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had one tackle, one tackle for a loss and one pass deflected in a 30-23 win against the Commanders.

Season: 29 tackles, 21 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 PD

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

