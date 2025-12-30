Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 17

With only one more week left in the NFL regular season, nine former Ole Miss players have secured spots in the upcoming playoffs.
AJ Brown (Eagles), Ben Brown (Patriots), Evan Engram (Broncos), DJ Jones (Broncos), Tre Harris (Chargers), Jared Ivey (Seahawks), Dawson Knox (Bills), Jaylon Jones (Bears) and Jordan Watkins (49ers) will all be on NFL playoff teams. Next week could see even more join them.
Here’s how the former Rebels performed in Week 17:
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had five catches for 68 yards (13.6 ypc) in a 13-12 win against the Bills.
- Season: 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, 7 TDs
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played all 66 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 42-10 win against the Jets.
- Season: 4 GS, 16 GP
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 22 of 30 passes for 207 yards and had nine carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
- Season: 194 of 307, 2,042 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs; 81 carries, 455 yards, 9 TDs
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had four catches for 21 yards in a 20-13 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 47 receptions, 416 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had one catch for eight yards in a 20-16 loss to the Texans.
- Season: 28 receptions, 286 yards, 1 TD
Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 27-24 win against the Rams.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 27-10 win against the Panthers.
- Season: 2 GP
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 20-17 win against the Buccaneers.
- Season: 15 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Recorded five tackles in a 20-13 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 35 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 42-38 loss to the 49ers.
- Season: 10 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had five catches for 30 yards in a 13-12 loss to the Eagles.
- Season: 34 receptions, 393 yards, 3 TD
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Was suspended for a 13-6 loss to the Browns.
- Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was targeted once in a 30-23 win agianst the Commanders.
- Season: 4 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 34-10 loss to the Giants.
- Season: 9 tackles, 4 solo, 1 TF
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 30-23 loss to the Cowboys.
- Season: 14 GS
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
- Season: 22 tackles, 12 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 42-38 win against the Bears.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had one tackle, one tackle for a loss and one pass deflected in a 30-23 win against the Commanders.
- Season: 29 tackles, 21 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 PD
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
- Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
- Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
- Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
- John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts