No. 15 Ole Miss women’s basketball heads to No. 2 Texas

No. 15 Ole Miss women’s basketball handed one SEC team its first loss of the season on Thursday, beating Georgia 79-62.

Now the Rebels get another chance to hand an SEC team its first loss. Although, this time it’ll be against the No. 2 team in the country.

The Rebels will hit the road Sunday to face Texas, who won its SEC opener against Missouri 89-71. But the Longhorns also have wins against No. 3 South Carolina and No. 4 UCLA, No. 16 North Carolina and No. 22 Baylor.

“For us, we’re going to take everything one game at a time,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after Thursday’s game against Georgia. “We understand that Texas is a good team, and we’ve been in a lot of wars with them lately. Before it wasn’t even close, but lately it’s been a lot of wars. And we’ll get together and look and see what we can do to put up a good game plan. But we’re going to take everything 1-0. And when it’s over, whether it’s a win, we’ll move on. Whether it’s a loss, we’ll move on.”

The Longhorns have earned their spot near the top of the rankings. They rank top-10 nationally in eight statistical categories, including but not limited to scoring offense (3rd), defense (8th) and margin (2nd), as well as turnover margin (1st) and field goal percentage (4th).

There are no shortages of talent for Texas, who is led by junior Madison Booker. The two-time All-American was last season’s SEC Player of the Year, and was slated to repeat this season in the preseason polls. She’s entering Sunday’s matchup averaging 19.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists, not to mention her 2.7 steals per game as well. Her consistent dominance has resulted in a triple-double this season against UTRGV.

The Rebels certainly have their work cut out for them on Sunday. Here’s how you can watch and follow all the action:

How to Watch: No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 2 Texas

Who: No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 1-0) at No. 2 Texas Longhorns (16-0, 1-0)

When: 2 p.m., Sunday

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 8-1

Last Meeting: Texas 61, Ole Miss 58 (January 26, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Georgia, 79-62

Last time out, Longhorns: def. Missouri, 89-71

Ole Miss Stat Leaders

Points: Cotie McMahon, 18.9 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.9 rpg

Assists: Sira Thienou, 46

Steals: Sira Thienou, 27

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 33

Texas Stat Leaders