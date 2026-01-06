After SEC opener loss, Ole Miss prepares for No. 15 Arkansas

There wasn’t much that Ole Miss coach Chris Beard saw in Saturday’s conference opening game against Oklahoma.

The Rebels shot just 37.7 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from beyond the arch and lost the rebounding battle 40-33. Only one starter, Malik Dia, scored 10 or more points.

There was one good thing though and that was freshman Patton Pinkins.

“There wasn’t much positive today,” Beard said in Saturday’s postgame press conference. “We did get a special game from Patton as a freshman. I told the team afterward that was an A game from Patton, and I’m not sure we got an A game from anyone else. Oklahoma got four or five A games today.

“Even if Patton shoots 50 percent instead of what he did, it’s still an A game. So, we think we have one of the best young players in the league, and it was good to see him shine on this stage.”

Pinkins had a game-high 25 points while shooting above 80 percent from the field, including 4-of-6 on three-pointers.

“Just my teammates…they trusted me, passed me the ball and got me open looks,” Pinkins said. “Guys set good screens, and when we share the ball, we play well as a team.”

SEC grind doesn’t end

Ole Miss will need more of that type of play from Pinkins and others because in SEC play, there is no easy game even if the conference hasn’t played like it did a year ago.

“Last year, the hype started in the summer because of returning players,” Beard said. “Then it was magnified by non-conference wins, many of which were close games, including ours. This year, a lot of SEC losses have also been close. I don’t think the league is worse. I think last year was lightning in a bottle.

“From our perspective, it’s a privilege to play in a league where every night is a Quad 1 opportunity. That hasn’t changed. I don’t think SEC basketball has gone down — we’ll see how it plays out over time.”

The Rebels’ next opportunity comes Wednesday against No. 15 Arkansas. When asked about the Razorbacks on Saturday, Beard didn’t even know they were the next SEC opponent.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know who the next game was. Right now, it’s a one-day-at-a-time mentality,” Beard said. “But I’ve seen Arkansas play. Multiple NBA talents, a shorter rotation, better chemistry. From the outside looking in, they’re a team capable of competing for the league.”

Here’s how you can watch Ole Miss host John Calipari and the Razorbacks.

How to Watch: No. 15 Arkansas at Ole Miss

Who: No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-1 SEC)

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 52-36

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 83, Arkansas 80 (2025 SEC Tournament)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Oklahoma, 86-70

Last time out, Razorbacks: def. No. 19 Tennessee, 86-75

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Malik Dia, 14.6 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 7.0 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 57

Blocks: James Scott, 20

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 19

Arkansas Top Performers