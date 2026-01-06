Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 18

The final week of the NFL regular season has come to an end, but the season will continue for 11 former Ole Miss football players.
AJ Brown (Eagles), Ben Brown (Patriots), Evan Engram (Broncos), Tre Harris (Chargers), Jared Ivey (Seahawks), DJ Jones (Broncos), Jaylon Jones (Bears), Dawson Knox (Bills), DK Metcalf (Steelers), Princely Umanmielen (Panthers), and Jordan Watkins (49ers) are all on NFL teams bound for the playoffs.
Everyone else began their offseasons on Monday. Here’s how the Ole Miss alumni fared in the final week of the regular season, as well as final regular season stats.
Rebels in NFL: Week 18
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Did not play in a 24-17 loss to the Commanders.
- Season: 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, 7 TDs
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played all 59 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 38-10 win against the Dolphins.
- Season: 5 GS, 17 GP
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 22 of 32 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with five carries for 32 yards in a 34-17 win against the Cowboys.
- Season: 216 of 339, 2,272 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs; 86 carries, 487 yards, 9 TDs
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had three catches for 45 yards in a 19-3 win against the Chargers.
- Season: 50 receptions, 461 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had two catches for 29 yards in a 19-3 loss to the Broncos.
- Season: 30 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD
Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 19-17 win against the Saints.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 13-3 win against the 49ers.
- Season: 2 GP
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 38-10 loss to the Patriots.
- Season: 15 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 19-3 win against the Chargers.
- Season: 37 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Had three tackles in a 19-16 loss to the Lions.
- Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had two catches for 24 yards and one touchdown in a 35-8 win against the Jets.
- Season: 36 receptions, 417 yards, 4 TD
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Was suspended for a 26-24 win against the Ravens.
- Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was targeted once in a 34-17 loss to the Giants.
- Season: 5 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 14-12 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 11 tackles, 4 solo, 1 TF
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 24-17 win against the Eagles.
- Season: 14 GS
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded two tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers.
- Season: 24 tackles, 13 solo, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had eight tackles and a half-sack in a 34-17 loss to the Giants.
- Season: 37 tackles, 23 solo, 1.5 sack, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 PD
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Did not play in a 13-3 loss to the Seahawks.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
- Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
- Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
- Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
- John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts