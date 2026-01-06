Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 18

The final week of the NFL regular season has come to an end, but the season will continue for 11 former Ole Miss football players.

AJ Brown (Eagles), Ben Brown (Patriots), Evan Engram (Broncos), Tre Harris (Chargers), Jared Ivey (Seahawks), DJ Jones (Broncos), Jaylon Jones (Bears), Dawson Knox (Bills), DK Metcalf (Steelers), Princely Umanmielen (Panthers), and Jordan Watkins (49ers) are all on NFL teams bound for the playoffs.

Everyone else began their offseasons on Monday. Here’s how the Ole Miss alumni fared in the final week of the regular season, as well as final regular season stats.

Rebels in NFL: Week 18

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Did not play in a 24-17 loss to the Commanders.

Season: 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, 7 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played all 59 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 38-10 win against the Dolphins.

Season: 5 GS, 17 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 22 of 32 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with five carries for 32 yards in a 34-17 win against the Cowboys.

Season: 216 of 339, 2,272 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs; 86 carries, 487 yards, 9 TDs

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had three catches for 45 yards in a 19-3 win against the Chargers.

Season: 50 receptions, 461 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had two catches for 29 yards in a 19-3 loss to the Broncos.

Season: 30 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD

Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: Was inactive for a 19-17 win against the Saints.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 13-3 win against the 49ers.

Season: 2 GP

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Was inactive for a 38-10 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 15 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 19-3 win against the Chargers.

Season: 37 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had three tackles in a 19-16 loss to the Lions.

Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had two catches for 24 yards and one touchdown in a 35-8 win against the Jets.

Season: 36 receptions, 417 yards, 4 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Was suspended for a 26-24 win against the Ravens.

Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was targeted once in a 34-17 loss to the Giants.

Season: 5 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 14-12 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 11 tackles, 4 solo, 1 TF

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 24-17 win against the Eagles.

Season: 14 GS

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded two tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

Season: 24 tackles, 13 solo, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had eight tackles and a half-sack in a 34-17 loss to the Giants.

Season: 37 tackles, 23 solo, 1.5 sack, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 PD

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Did not play in a 13-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads