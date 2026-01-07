Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliot named preseason All-American

The start of the 2026 college baseball season for Ole Miss is 37 days away, which means we’re officially in the preseason portion of the calendar.

Over the next month plus there’ll be loads of predictions, previews, profiles, projected NCAA tournament fields and more preseason honors than can be counted.

That process began Wednesday with Perfect Game announcing its preseason All-America teams. That includes Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliot to the publication’s third team.

Last season, Elliott became the first Rebel to earn All-America honors since 2023 and the first Rebel pitcher to be named an All-American since 2022. He also won his first career Rawlings Gold Glove, becoming just the third Rebel ever to win the award.

The senior made 16 starts for the Rebels as the team’s primary Friday night starter in 2025, posting a 10-3 record with an ERA of 2.94 and 102 strikeouts. He held opponents to a .197 batting average and picked off 13 baserunners, more than any other Rebel in the Modern Era.

Elliott became the fifth pitcher in Ole Miss history to record a 10-win, 100-strikeout season finishing with a 10-3 record and 102 punchouts.

He also became just the fourth pitcher in program history to record 100+ strikeouts in two different seasons. His 2.94 ERA was the lowest by a Rebel starting pitcher since his freshman season when he finished with an ERA of 2.70.

Elliott was named to both the SEC Tournament All-Tournament team and the Oxford Regional All-Tournament team, allowing just one earned run over his two postseason starts. He finished the season with four-consecutive wins, allowing just three earned runs during that stretch.

The 2026 season for Ole Miss is set to start February 13 with a three-game series against Nevada. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. that Friday in Oxford.