How to Watch Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Southern Miss: Start Time, TV Channel, Pitching Matchup

Ole Miss has plenty of tough opponents on the schedule this season, but Tuesday kicks off the hardest week yet. Four straight road games, all against top‑10 teams in every major poll.

It starts Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park against No. 7 Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles have already knocked off two SEC teams (Alabama and Mississippi State) plus a win over Oregon State. Adding Ole Miss to that list would only strengthen the résumé.

The Rebels have the arms and the bats to avoid becoming the next victim. The question is whether both show up on the same night. We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday’s matchup.

The Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss rolls into Tuesday at 14-2 and sitting as high as No. 6 nationally, per Perfect Game USA. The Golden Eagles haven’t lost since opening day (a surprising stumble against UC Santa Barbara) and have ripped off 11 straight wins since. That run includes four victories over Power Four teams, with a run‑rule win over Alabama and wins over Mississippi State and Oregon State mixed in.

They’re coming off a sweep of North Alabama, too, outscoring the Lions 24-7 across the weekend.

At the plate, Southern Miss has four regulars hitting north of .300 heading into Week 5, and senior outfielder Joey Urban is the headliner. He’s batting .373 through 16 starts in his second season after transferring in from Butler.

Urban also brings some pop, sharing the team lead with five homers alongside Kyle Morrison, who is another .300‑plus hitter. Those two have already combined for 36 RBI. Davis Gillespie and Seth Smith round out the .300 club.

On the mound, Camden Sunstrom and Dylan Causey have handled the midweek load so far. Southern Miss is 3-0 on Tuesdays but dropped its lone Wednesday game to Nicholls last week. Sunstrom has been their best arm statistically, carrying a 1.00 ERA with 24 strikeouts, mostly out of the bullpen. Causey has made two Tuesday starts and hasn’t allowed an earned run yet, even if he hasn’t picked up a win.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday’s game might see the wind become a factor, depending on which direction it decides to blow. According to the National Weather Service, we can expect a “south wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph,” during the day and “Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph,” at night.

How to Watch: Ole Miss at No. 7 Southern Miss

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (15-2) at No. 7 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-2)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 85-55

Last Meeting: Southern Miss 6, Ole Miss 2 (2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Evansville, 8-3

Last time out, Golden Eagles: def. North Alabama, 9-2

Starting Pitchers

Ole Miss: RHP Taylor Rabe (2-0, 2.53 ERA)

RHP Taylor Rabe (2-0, 2.53 ERA) Southern Miss: RHP Thomas Crabtree (0-1, 4.32 ERA)

Ole Miss Batting Order

