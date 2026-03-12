Cade Townsend Off to Blazing Start for Ole Miss, Named to National Watch List

The College Baseball Foundation dropped its 2026 Pitcher of the Year Watch List on Wednesday, and Ole Miss right‑hander Cade Townsend made the cut.
Townsend is one of 141 Division I pitchers on the list and one of 17 from the SEC, which gives you a sense of how strong the league is this year and how well he’s throwing.
Through four starts, Townsend has a 0.48 ERA, the second‑lowest among qualified SEC pitchers. The only earned run he’s allowed came on a sac fly in his first outing against Nevada. Since then, he’s put together 17 straight scoreless innings.
Here for the punchouts🥊

He’s also been consistently missing bats. Townsend has punched out seven or more hitters in every start so far and set a new career high with nine in a combined shutout of Ohio State. Heading into the weekend, he sits at 15.43 K/9 (fourth in the SEC) and a 0.75 WHIP (eighth in the league).
all eyes on @cadetownsendmlb 👏
Townsend has been named to the @CollegeDiamonds National Pitcher of the Year Watch List!

Townsend’s next start comes Saturday against No. 2 Texas, giving him another chance to build on what’s already been a strong opening month.
2026 National Pitcher of the Year Award Watch List
- Ben Alekson, RHP, Junior, Fairfield, MAAC
- Cooper Allen, RHP, Junior, UNCW, CAA
- Colby Allen, RHP, Senior, Southern Miss, Sun Belt
- Jeremiah Arnett, RHP, Junior, Rice, American
- Brady Bendik, RHP, Junior, Navy, Patriot
- Seth Benes, RHP, Junior, Lindenwood, OVC
- Reid Bertram, LHP, RS-Senior, Gardner Webb, Big South
- Brady Bickett, LHP, Junior, Charleston Southern, Big South
- Gavin Blachowicz, RHP, Sophomore, Nebraska, Big 10
- Ben Blair, RHP, Junior, Liberty, CUSA
- Ryder Brooks, LHP, RS-Junior, UC Irvine, Big West
- Ty Brooks, RHP, Sophomore, Indiana St, MVC
- Landen Burch, RHP, Senior, MTSU, CUSA
- Zach Busick, RHP, Junior, Little Rock, OVC
- Kyle Calzadiaz, RHP, Senior, San Jose St, MWC
- Cole Carlon, LHP, Junior, Arizona State, Big 12
- Ryan Castillo, RHP, Junior, New Mexico, MWC
- Ciaran Caughey, RHP, Senior, Kent St, MAC
- Tyler Charlton, LHP, RS-Junior, Missouri St, CUSA
- AJ Ciscar, RHP, Sophomore, Miami, ACC
- Collin Clarke, RHP, Junior, Oregon, Big 10
- A.J. Colarusso, LHP, Senior, Boston College, ACC
- Chansen Cole, RHP, Sophomore, West Virginia, Big 12
- Christian Coppola, RHP, Senior, St Joseph’s, A10
- Marty Coyne, LHP, Junior, Penn, Ivy
- Matthew Cuccias, RHP, Junior, Wichita St, American
- Ben Dean, RHP, Sophomore, Duke, ACC
- Jason DeCaro, RHP, Junior, North Carolina, ACC
- Evan Dempsey, LHP, Junior, FGCU, ASun
- Gavin DeVooght, RHP, Junior, Michigan, Big 10
- Liam Diehl, RHP, Junior, Towson, CAA
- Felix Digiacomo, RHP, Graduate, VCU, A10
- Kendall Dove, RHP, Junior, UTSA, American
- Jacob Dudan, RHP, Junior, NC State, ACC
- Luke Earnhardt, LHP, Junior, Winthrop, Big South
- Mason Edwards, LHP, Junior, USC, Big 10
- Tommy Egan, RHP, Senior, Troy, Sun Belt
- Ryan Featherston, RHP, Junior, Oregon, Big 10
- Colin Fisher, LHP, Junior, Arkansas, SEC
- Jackson Flora, RHP, Junior, UC Santa Barbara, Big West
- Cameron Flukey, RHP, Junior, Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt
- Jack Frankel, RHP, Sophomore, Tulane, American
- Gabe Gaeckle, RHP, Junior, Arkansas, SEC
- Braden Gebhardt, LHP, Senior, Youngstown St, Horizon
- Brayden Gilley, RHP, Junior, Winthrop, Big South
- Grant Govel, RHP, Sophomore, USC, Big 10
- Tyler Grenn, RHP, Senior, Navy, Patriot
- Ed Hall, RHP, Senior, Davidson, A10
- Trevor Hansen, RHP, Junior, UC Irvine, Big West
- Logan Hastings, RHP, Sophomore, Maryland, Big 10
- Hekili Robello, RHP, Junior, Hawaii, Big West
- Landon Hood, RHP, Freshman, Gonzaga, WCC
- Ty Horn, RHP, Junior, Nebraska, Big 10
- Drew Horn, RHP, RS-Senior, MTSU, CUSA
- Will Howell, RHP, RS-Sophomore, Memphis, American
- Jaxon Jelkin, RHP, Junior, Kentucky, SEC
- Sean Jenkins, RHP, Sophomore, East Carolina, American
- Andrew Johnson, RHP, Sophomore, USC, Big 10
- Cameron Johnson, LHP, Junior, Oklahoma, SEC
- Noah Kenney, RHP, Junior, Washington, Big 10
- Aidan King, RHP, Sophomore, Florida, SEC
- Kole Klecker, RHP, Senior, Arizona State, Big 12
- Aidan Knaak, RHP, Junior, Clemson, ACC
- Reese Kortum, LHP, Junior, Wichita St, American
- Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Sophomore, Tennessee, SEC
- Will Labonte, RHP, Freshman, Portland, WCC
- Tommy LaPour, RHP, Junior, TCU, Big 12
- Ethan Lay, RHP, Senior, Sacramento St, WAC
- Justin LeGuernic, LHP, Junior, Clemson, ACC
- Rohan Lettow, RHP, Junior, SDSU, MWC
- Chris Levonas, RHP, Sophomore, Wake Forest, ACC
- Carson Liggett, RHP, RS-Senior, Kansas St, Big 12
- Dylan Loy, LHP, Junior, Georgia Tech, ACC
- Landon Mack, RHP, Sophomore, Tennessee, SEC
- Micheal Malki, RHP, Sophomore, Cal Baptist, WAC
- Jake Marciano, LHP, Sophomore, Auburn, SEC
- Ryan Marohn, LHP, Junior, NC State, ACC
- Duncan Marsten, RHP, Sophomore, Wake Forest, ACC
- Kurt Marton, RHP, Junior, Sacramento St, WAC
- Wes Mendes, LHP, Junior, Florida State, ACC
- LJ Mercurius, RHP, Junior, Oklahoma, SEC
- Maddox Meyer, RHP, Sophomore, Omaha, Summitt
- Ryland Morin, LHP, Junior, UAPB, SWAC
- Wylan Moss, RHP, Sophomore, UCLA, Big 10
- Eric Nachtsheim, RHP, Senior, McNeese, Southland
- Griffin Naess, RHP, Junior, Cal Poly, Big West
- Jackson Nash, RHP, Junior, Longwood, Big South
- Mathis Nayral, RHP, Junior, Kansas, Big 12
- Mikiah Negrete, LHP, Senior, Cal State Fullerton, Big West
- Josh Newell, RHP, Senior, Lindenwood, OVC
- Jake Nobles, RHP, Freshman, St. Mary’s, WCC
- Jack Ohman, RHP, Sophomore, Yale, Ivy
- Chris Olivier, RHP, Senior, Lamar, Southland
- Alex Overbay, RHP, Junior, Arizona State, Big 12
- Brigden Parker, LHP, RS-Senior, Little Rock, OVC
- Bryan Peck, RHP, Graduate, Cal Baptist, WAC
- Gage Peterson, RHP, Junior, Appalachian St, Sun Belt
- Garret Plata, LHP, RS-Junior, Pacific, WCC
- Jalen Porter, RHP, Graduate, UAPB, SWAC
- Daniel Powell, RHP, Junior, Kennesaw St, CUSA
- Sawyer Pruitt, RHP, Senior, Louisiana, Sun Belt
- Walter Quinn, RHP, Senior, TCU, Big 12
- Daniel Quintana, RHP, RS-Junior, Radford, Big South
- Jack Radel, RHP, Junior, Notre Dame, ACC
- Cord Rager, LHP, Freshman, Oklahoma, SEC
- Kaysen Raineri, RHP, Sophomore, Texas Tech, Big 12
- Kyle Remington, RHP, Junior, Illinois, Big 10
- Bryce Riggs, RHP, Junior, Eastern Illinois, OVC
- Ruger Riojas, RHP, Senior, Texas, SEC
- Richie Roman, RHP, Junior, Houston, Big 12
- Aidan Russell, RHP, Senior, SDSU, MWC
- Edwin Sanchez, LHP, Senior, Bethune Cookman, SWAC
- Will Sanford, RHP, Sophomore, Oregon, Big 10
- Paul Schmitz, RHP, Senior, Houston, Big 12
- Nic Schutte, RHP, Senior, Murray St, MVC
- Matt Scott, RHP, Senior, Georgia, SEC
- Spencer Seid, LHP, Graduate, Georgetown, Big East
- Michael Senay, RHP, Freshman, USF, American
- Michael Sharman, LHP, Senior, Clemson, ACC
- Kade Shatwell, RHP, Senior, Austin Peay, ASun
- Sam Simmons, RHP, Senior, UTSA, American
- Aiden Sims, RHP, Sophomore, Texas A&M, SEC
- Braden Smith, RHP, Junior, UCF, Big 12
- William Soignier, RHP, Junior, Bradley, MVC
- Alex Solis, RHP, Junior, Houston, Big 12
- Patrick Steitz, RHP, RS-Senior, VCU, A10
- Cayden Suchy, LHP, Sophomore, UConn, Big East
- Camden Sunstrom, RHP, Sophomore, Southern Miss, Sun Belt
- Joseph Taylor, RHP, Junior, Charlotte, American
- Zach Todd, RHP, RS-Junior, Pacific, WCC
- Cade Townsend, RHP, Sophomore, Mississippi, SEC
- Adam Troy, RHP, RS-Junior, USC, Big 10
- Easton Tumis, RHP, RS-Sophomore, Kent St, MAC
- Tomas Valincius, LHP, Sophomore, Miss St, SEC
- Dylan Volantis, LHP, Sophomore, Texas, SEC
- Joey Volchko, RHP, Junior, Georgia, SEC
- Parker Warner, RHP, Sophomore, Stanford, ACC
- Brannon Westmoreland, RHP, Junior, Little Rock, OVC
- Dax Whitney, RHP, Sophomore, Oregon St, Independent
- Lance Williams, RHP, Sophomore, Maryland, Big 10
- Bradley Zayac, RHP, Sophomore, Liberty, CUSA