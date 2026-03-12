Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend reacts to a strikeout in Saturday's game against Missouri State. | Dylan Cohron/HottyToddy.com
Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend reacts to a strikeout in Saturday's game against Missouri State. | Dylan Cohron/HottyToddy.com

Cade Townsend Off to Blazing Start for Ole Miss, Named to National Watch List

BY Taylor Hodges

The College Baseball Foundation dropped its 2026 Pitcher of the Year Watch List on Wednesday, and Ole Miss right‑hander Cade Townsend made the cut.

Townsend is one of 141 Division I pitchers on the list and one of 17 from the SEC, which gives you a sense of how strong the league is this year and how well he’s throwing.

Through four starts, Townsend has a 0.48 ERA, the second‑lowest among qualified SEC pitchers. The only earned run he’s allowed came on a sac fly in his first outing against Nevada. Since then, he’s put together 17 straight scoreless innings.

He’s also been consistently missing bats. Townsend has punched out seven or more hitters in every start so far and set a new career high with nine in a combined shutout of Ohio State. Heading into the weekend, he sits at 15.43 K/9 (fourth in the SEC) and a 0.75 WHIP (eighth in the league).

Townsend’s next start comes Saturday against No. 2 Texas, giving him another chance to build on what’s already been a strong opening month.

