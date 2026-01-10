How to watch Missouri at Ole Miss men’s basketball

Ole Miss men’s basketball needs a win Saturday evening inside SJB Pavilion.

Not just to avoid starting 0-3 in SEC play, but as a confidence boost and proof the season can still end at the big dance in March.

The problem is Missouri is hot right now and 2-0 in SEC play after defeating Kentucky, 73-68, on the Wildcats’ home court. If the Tigers can silence the crows at Rupp Arena, they can do it anywhere.

“Our focus was playing our best basketball and minimizing their transition. We didn’t foul much early, and they didn’t get many clean three-point looks,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said about his team quieting the crowd against Kentucky. “This game wasn’t won tonight — it was won in shootaround and in practice.

“We emphasized discipline. Every time a guy even touched someone in practice, I blew the whistle. The way our guys responded to those whistles carried over to the game. They stayed composed and executed.”

Part of that was helped by Gates use of timeouts early in the second half against the Wildcats.

“I wasn’t afraid to use timeouts early in the second half to keep guys fresh and settled,” Gates said. “That game came down to four-minute segments. We practice four-minute wars, and our guys won the last one. We didn’t make mistakes, and that reflects our preparation.”

Ole Miss may need the Tigers need to make mistakes Saturday. The Rebels have played its first two SEC foes close in different ways. Oklahoma didn’t pull away until late in the second half and Arkansas had to survive a late comeback attempt to win its game.

“There are no moral victories here. The scoreboard matters. But it’s also not all doom and gloom,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “Is our team getting better? Are we playing winning basketball? I thought there were real signs of growth tonight. Our bench was connected. Our crowd responded. We competed. We’re going through a hard stretch right now — that’s life. Zero victim mode. We’ll get back to work tomorrow, correct our mistakes, and also show the guys what allowed that second-half comeback.”

Here’s how you watch Saturday evening’s game between Missouri and Ole Miss.

How to Watch: Missouri at Ole Miss

Who: Missouri Tigers (12-3, 2-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-7, 0-2 SEC)

When: 5 p.m., Saturday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-timer series 17-9

Last Meeting: Missouri 83, Ole Miss 75 (January 25, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 15 Arkansas, 94-87

Last time out, Tigers: def. Kentucky, 73-68

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Malik Dia, 14.7 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.9 rpg

Assists: Illias Kamardine, 61

Steals: Illias Kamardine, 22

Blocks: James Scott, 21

Missouri Top Performers

Points: Mark Mitchell, 17.2 ppg

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell, 5.1 rpg

Assists: Anthony Robinson II, 59

Steals: Anthony Robinson II, 34

Blocks: Shawn Phillips Jr., 19

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Missouri: -1.5 (+100)

Ole Miss: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Missouri: -113

Ole Miss: -106

Total