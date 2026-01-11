From ‘we can play other players’ to press conference hugs

One of the defining moments for Ole Miss men’s basketball’s first two and a half months of the season came in a press conference.

It was after a loss to Miami and Rebels’ guard AJ Storr was asked a question about how to fix the team’s lack of effort. Coach Chris Beard cut off Storr’s answer and answered bluntly, “We can play other players.”

Fast forward to Saturday night’s post-game press conference after beating Missouri 76-69 and it happened again. Only this time was much more jovial and light-hearted. Storr was asked about how the team can play more like Saturday on a consistent-basis.

“Just like what coach said, coming into practice, trying to stack practices together,” Storr said to begin his answer.

Beard interrupted with a laugh and smirk to say, “That was one of my goals this year, man, for A.J. Storr to use the word practice in a press conference.”

Then Beard and Storr gave each other a one-armed hug and the smiles remained.

Storr earned the complimentary nature from his coach after turning in one of his best games as a Rebel.

Coming off the bench for the second consecutive game, Storr had a game-high 26 points against Missouri and five rebounds. He shot 50 percent from the floor, including 4-of-6 from three-point range.

“Shots just went in. I just kept shooting,” Storr said. “ I was just really trying to take what they gave me. The mid-range was open, so I was taking them.”

Perhaps what Beard liked most about Storr’s game against the Tigers wasn’t his scoring, but instead it was the zero turnovers. In fact, Ole Miss had just total turnovers in the game against Missouri.

“There’s a way to win the game, so you have to do the things that’s required,” Beard said. “One of those things is we didn’t want to have a turnover late game. We wanted to try to get the best shots we could. We did have a couple delayed possessions. But in those moments, again, at least it’s not a turnover so we can set our defense and get back.”

Ole Miss will look to keep the good vibes rolling this week when the Rebels travel to No. 18 Georgia (14-2, 2-1). The Bulldogs won their second SEC game of the season, 75-70, against South Carolina on Saturday.

“Just happy for the guys,” Beard said. “Lots to learn from this. But I did think we finished the game better today than we have previous games.”