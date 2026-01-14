Cotie McMahon rewarded with SEC honor after dominant performances

Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin spent most of her Tuesday press conference talking about a lack of respect and unfairness shown to Ole Miss.

Everything she said was true and accurate. Her request for the AP voters to “make it make sense” is a great example because the latest top 25 women’s college basketball poll doesn’t make sense.

However, whoever votes or decides the recipients of the conference’s player of the week awards does have some sense.

No. 18 Ole Miss senior Cotie McMahon was named co-SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday after scoring 43 combined points in a pair of wins against then-No. 5 Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

Against the Sooners, McMahon led the team with 22 points and four assists, along with four rebounds to help the Rebels’ gain their 14th top 5 victory in program history. She took control in the final minute in Norman, driving to the lane to take a hard foul and make a free throw, to officially put the Rebels ahead by two possessions and in an ample position to secure the 74-69 victory.

Against in-state rival Mississippi State, McMahon led the charge again, totaling 21 points, to earn her 10th game with at least 20 points this season, marking the most by a Rebel since the 2021-22 season.

With her two double-digit scoring appearances, McMahon has scored at least 10 points in each of Ole Miss’ first 19 games this season. McMahon has now tied former Rebel Bianca Thomas for the longest such streak in recent memory, who started the 2009-10 season with 19 consecutive games of double-digit points.

With 43 total points through the two games, McMahon ranks third most among the SEC, sitting just a field goal behind the leader this week. She also ranked third in total field goals (16) and 3-point percentage (44.4 percent) among the conference.

Alabama’s Jessica Timmons was also named Co-SEC Player of the Week, while Tennessee’s Mia Pauldo was named SEC Freshman of the Week.