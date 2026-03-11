Cotie McMahon Adds Another Honor as Awards Continue to Pile Up

Some days, the good news just refuses to stop. Wednesday was one of those days for Cotie McMahon.

By mid‑afternoon she had already picked up two major honors, and then came a third: USA TODAY named her an Honorable Mention All‑American.

At this point, she might as well buy a lottery ticket.

It is the fourth All‑American honorable mention of McMahon’s career, but her first from USA TODAY. Only 15 players nationwide received votes from the USA TODAY panel, which gives you a sense of the company she is keeping.

And this is just the latest line on a résumé that has gotten crowded in a hurry. McMahon has been named a Cheryl Miller Award Finalist, made the Wooden Award National Ballot, landed on the Naismith Trophy Late‑Season Team and collected 21 individual honors this season alone. She was also named SEC Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All‑SEC.

But the good news did not stop with her.

McMahon and teammate Christeen Iwuala were both named to the Women’s College All‑Star Game Watch List, putting them in the mix for one of the 20 spots in the April 4 showcase in Phoenix.

The event highlights the top senior standouts who are on the edge of hearing their names called in the WNBA Draft. Nearly 100 players made the initial list, and both Rebels are firmly in the conversation.

Iwuala has been one of the SEC’s most reliable frontcourt players this season, averaging 12.7 points on 60.6 percent shooting and a team‑high 8.4 rebounds. She has recorded 11 double‑doubles, the most by a Rebel since Madison Scott matched that number in 2022‑23.

McMahon, meanwhile, has been the engine of the offense in her lone season in Oxford. She is averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists, and she elevated those numbers in SEC play. Her 675 points rank fifth in program history for a single season, and her 19 games with 20 or more points tie for the second‑most ever by a Rebel.

Together, McMahon and Iwuala have accounted for 42.7 percent of Ole Miss’ scoring and 33.7 percent of its rebounds. They have combined for 16 of the team’s 22 double‑doubles.

Now all that is left is waiting. Selection Sunday arrives March 15, and Ole Miss will finally learn where this season goes next.