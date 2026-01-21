Chris Beard laments ‘wasted opportunity’ in loss to Auburn

Chris Beard didn’t need the stat sheet to know what went wrong Tuesday night. He didn’t need the film, either.

All he had to do was look around the Pavilion.

One of the best crowds Ole Miss basketball has seen since the building opened showed up ready to be part of something. Students packed the lower bowl. The energy was real. The stage was there.

And Ole Miss didn’t meet it.

“This was a wasted opportunity,” Beard said, and that phrase landed heavier than the loss itself. Because this wasn’t about shots not falling or one bad stretch. It was about competitiveness — or the lack of it — on a night when effort was supposed to be the bare minimum.

Beard made it clear he wasn’t hiding behind officiating or randomness. The free-throw disparity, he said, wasn’t about whistles. It was about aggression. Auburn attacked the rim. Auburn demanded fouls. Auburn rebounded like the game mattered.

Ole Miss settled.

That’s the kind of explanation coaches give when they don’t feel betrayed by luck, but by approach.

And the rebounding number — which Beard repeatedly tied to toughness — told the same story (Auburn had 42, Ole Miss had 26). Auburn wanted the ball more. Auburn went and got it. Ole Miss watched.

The most damning part of the night wasn’t what happened early. It was what happened late.

When Ole Miss finally showed some fight, it came from a lineup that shouldn’t have had to save the game — a smaller group that included Zach Day, a player Beard openly admitted he should have played much earlier.

Day didn’t bring scoring punch or matchup advantages. He brought physicality. He brought fearlessness. He brought effort.

Beard didn’t throw players under the bus, but he didn’t dodge the truth either. He said Ole Miss got outcoached. He said the team wasn’t competitive enough. He said too many players didn’t play to their physical potential.

That combination — coaching accountability paired with blunt evaluation — is intentional. Beard isn’t building excuses. He’s building a standard.

But standards only matter if players meet them.

That’s why the disappointment lingered longer than usual. Not because Ole Miss lost, but because it wasted a night people showed up for.

Beard emphasized that point again and again. This wasn’t about the scoreboard. It was about earning the right to play in front of crowds like that.

On this night, Ole Miss didn’t.

There’s still time left in the season. Beard said as much. But moments like this don’t get returned. You don’t get to replay a night where the building is full and the opportunity is obvious.

You either take advantage of it or you learn from it.

Ole Miss didn’t do the first Tuesday night. The next few games will tell whether it did the second.