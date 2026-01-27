Ole Miss’ Cotie McMahon Picks Up POW Awards

Ole Miss senior Cotie McMahon had an uncharacteristically bad shooting performance in a loss to unranked Georgia.

But McMahon made sure to let everyone know that was a fluke performance as she led the Rebels to an 82-61 win against Missouri. Against the Tigers, McMahon had a career-high 33 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

She became the first Rebel to score 30 points this season and the first since Madison Scott, while her point total marked the most by an Ole Miss player since Marquesha Davis’ 33-point outing against Florida on March 8, 2024.

“Honestly, this game isn’t any different from the other wins we’ve had,” McMahon said after the Missouri game. “The Georgia game was just out of character for us. We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve focused on since the beginning and continue playing Ole Miss basketball. If we do that, we’ll be successful.”

It was an impressive enough performance for McMahon to be named the co-SEC Player of the Week and USBWA’s National Player of the Week.

On the season, McMahon has scored in double figures in all but one game and has surpassed the 20-point mark 11 times. Last week, she led the SEC and ranked fourth nationally in points per game, while also pacing the conference in rebounds per contest. When McMahon is at her best, the Rebels thrive as well. In all four games in which she has recorded a double-double this season, another Rebel has done the same.

Georgia’s Dani Carnegie was also named co-SEC Player of the Week. Oklahoma’s Aaliyah Chavez was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Pair of Games Rescheduled

City workers and road crews are still working to restore Oxford to its fully-functioning self, but that will take time.

The current conditions in the area make it nearly impossible to host any events, which necessitated a rescheduling of No. 17 Ole Miss women’s basketball game against No. 5 Vanderbilt from Wednesday to Friday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The game will tipoff at 2 p.m. and will streamed on SECN+.

Ole Miss had already announced its Sunday game against Auburn was pushed back to Monday in Oxford.