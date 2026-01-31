Ole Miss Faces No. 15 Vanderbilt After Chaotic Week in Oxford

It’s been a full week since we last the Ole Miss men’s basketball team and that could be a good or bad thing.
On the one hand, the Rebels have had a full week to work on the issues that led to a nine-point loss to Kentucky. On the other hand, they’ve had an eventful week with Winter Storm Fern wreaking havoc in Oxford, forcing a schedule adjustment to Saturday’s game against No. 15 Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss will travel to Nashville for the first meeting between the two schools instead of hosting. The Commodores will come to Oxford on either March 3 or 4.
How the Rebels handle the adversity it faces with everything going on will be an indicator of how the rest of the season could go. Unfortunately, it’s against one of the SEC’s best teams.
In addition to their top 25 rankings, the Commodores rank No. 13 in NET Rankings and No. 12 in KenPom Rankings. Four players average double figures in scoring for one of the higher-powered offenses in the country, led by guard Tyler Tanner at 17.5. The Commodores are led on the boards by returning forward Devin McGlockton at 7.0 per outing. Sharpshooter Tyler Nickel leads the SEC and ranks among the nation’s best from beyond the arc, making 71 total shots while shooting 45.8 percent from deep.
Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:
- Assist-to-turnover ratio: 1.85, 6th
- Three-point defensive percentage: 28.7, 10th
- Points per game: 89.6, 11th
- Scoring margin: +16.5, 12th
- Blocks per game: 5.3, 15th
- Turnover margin: +4.0, 19th
- Fewest turnovers per game: 9.6, 20th
- Free throw percentage: 77.3, 22nd
- Steals per game: 9.2, 25th
So, while it won’t be easy, a win Saturday is also the type of win that put the Rebels on the right track for the final month of the season.
How to Watch: Ole Miss at No. 15 Vanderbilt
- Who: Ole Miss Rebels (11-9, 3-4 SEC) at No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores (18-3, 5-3 SEC)
- When: 5 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series, 80-49
- Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 77, Ole Miss 72 (February 22, 2025)
- Last time out, Rebels: lost to Kentucky, 72-63
- Last time out, Commodores: def. Kentucky, 80-55
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Points: AJ Storr, 13.9 ppg
- Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.7 rpg
- Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 82 (4.1 avg.)
- Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 24 (1.2 avg.)
- Blocks: James Scott, 25 (1.3 avg.)
Vanderbilt Top Performers
- Points: Tyler Tanner, 17.5 ppg
- Rebounds: Devin Mcglockton, 7.0 rpg
- Assists: Tyler Tanner, 110 (5.2 avg.)
- Steals: Tyler Tanner, 51 (2.4 avg.)
- Blocks: Jalen Washington, 29 (1.4 avg.)
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Ole Miss
Probable
- #0 Malik Dia
Vanderbilt
Out
- #1 Frankie Collins
- #2 Duke Miles
Probable
- #99 Devin McGlockton
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +10.5 (-102)
- Vanderbilt: -10.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +490
- Vanderbilt: -710
Total
- Over: 150.5 (-110)
- Under: 150.5 (-110)