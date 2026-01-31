Ole Miss Faces No. 15 Vanderbilt After Chaotic Week in Oxford

It’s been a full week since we last the Ole Miss men’s basketball team and that could be a good or bad thing.

On the one hand, the Rebels have had a full week to work on the issues that led to a nine-point loss to Kentucky. On the other hand, they’ve had an eventful week with Winter Storm Fern wreaking havoc in Oxford, forcing a schedule adjustment to Saturday’s game against No. 15 Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss will travel to Nashville for the first meeting between the two schools instead of hosting. The Commodores will come to Oxford on either March 3 or 4.

How the Rebels handle the adversity it faces with everything going on will be an indicator of how the rest of the season could go. Unfortunately, it’s against one of the SEC’s best teams.

In addition to their top 25 rankings, the Commodores rank No. 13 in NET Rankings and No. 12 in KenPom Rankings. Four players average double figures in scoring for one of the higher-powered offenses in the country, led by guard Tyler Tanner at 17.5. The Commodores are led on the boards by returning forward Devin McGlockton at 7.0 per outing. Sharpshooter Tyler Nickel leads the SEC and ranks among the nation’s best from beyond the arc, making 71 total shots while shooting 45.8 percent from deep.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

Assist-to-turnover ratio: 1.85, 6th

Three-point defensive percentage: 28.7, 10th

Points per game: 89.6, 11th

Scoring margin: +16.5, 12th

Blocks per game: 5.3, 15th

Turnover margin: +4.0, 19th

Fewest turnovers per game: 9.6, 20th

Free throw percentage: 77.3, 22nd

Steals per game: 9.2, 25th

So, while it won’t be easy, a win Saturday is also the type of win that put the Rebels on the right track for the final month of the season.

How to Watch: Ole Miss at No. 15 Vanderbilt

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (11-9, 3-4 SEC) at No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores (18-3, 5-3 SEC)

When: 5 p.m., Saturday

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series, 80-49

Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 77, Ole Miss 72 (February 22, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Kentucky, 72-63

Last time out, Commodores: def. Kentucky, 80-55

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 13.9 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.7 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 82 (4.1 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 24 (1.2 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 25 (1.3 avg.)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Points: Tyler Tanner, 17.5 ppg

Rebounds: Devin Mcglockton, 7.0 rpg

Assists: Tyler Tanner, 110 (5.2 avg.)

Steals: Tyler Tanner, 51 (2.4 avg.)

Blocks: Jalen Washington, 29 (1.4 avg.)

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss

Probable

#0 Malik Dia

Vanderbilt

Out

#1 Frankie Collins

#2 Duke Miles

Probable

#99 Devin McGlockton

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +10.5 (-102)

Vanderbilt: -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +490

Vanderbilt: -710

Total