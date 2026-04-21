Ferguson: Get Out of the Boat

Last week, I wrote about change and its omnipresence. It happens every day and comes in every moment. Sometimes we are prepared; sometimes we are not. If you are breathing, you are involved in change.

Change for me happened on a grand scale last Sunday. That was my final time preaching as a full-time minister. That stage of my life is over. It happened sooner than I wished, but it happened, nonetheless.

I stepped out of the pulpit with my head held high and my integrity intact. Is it a challenge to start over at the ripe old age of 64? You betcha! But is it a challenge I’m prepared to embrace? You betcha again! It didn’t happen all at once. It took time to wrap my head around it.

It was very tempting to bemoan my fate, wring my hands, and complain. To be fair, I did a bit of that, probably more than I should have. But with my wife, Dad, mother-in-law, and some really good friends, I wasn’t allowed to wallow for very long. They were patient but firm, and I am thankful for their support and encouragement.

My last sermon was from Matthew 14, the story of Peter walking on the water to meet Jesus. Often, we preachers like to focus on the moment Peter took his eyes off Jesus—as a warning against wavering faith.

But this time, I wanted us to see something different. Yes, Peter had a moment of fear that overcame his faith. That is fair to see, but maybe we should focus on the fact that Peter stepped out of the boat!

I find that story applicable to me at this stage of life. Maybe it will be beneficial to you, too. There comes a time when we must get out of the boat to experience what God has in store for us! So, the moral of the story for me, and possibly for you, is this: “Swing those legs over the gunwale and stand. Let’s walk out in faith and trust together.”

Here we go on a grand new adventure that begins anew each day. What a blessing to live in a world with an abundance of opportunities!

And while you are at it, never forget God’s promise: “Look, I am about to do something new; even now it is coming. Do you not see it? Indeed, I will make a way in the wilderness, rivers in the desert.” (Isaiah 43:19 CSB)

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com