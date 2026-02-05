After Historic Run, Ole Miss Softball Ready to Raise the Bar in 2026

After reaching the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history, the Ole Miss softball team is ready to have an even better 2026 season.

The No. 22 Rebels begin the season Thursday night in the Easton Classic in Fullerton, Calif. They’ll face Cal State Fullerton in a double header starting at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The season begins with the hope that Ole Miss, a consensus top 25 team, is entering a new era of softball with frequent trips to Oklahoma City and maybe a trophy or two.

If there was any doubt that the Rebels softball had entered a new era last season, Persy Llamas erased it.

As a freshman, Llamas didn’t just adjust to SEC pitching. She dominated it. Hitting .354 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles and 55 RBIs while striking out only 11 times all season, she immediately established herself as the centerpiece of the Rebels’ offense.

Her impact wasn’t limited to the batter’s box, either. At first base, Llamas posted a .990 fielding percentage, already placing her among the most reliable defenders the program has seen at the position.

Then came the postseason, where Llamas elevated her game even further. She opened her heroics with a three-run blast against No. 4 Florida in the SEC Tournament, followed by three home runs in three games against No. 12 Arizona to power Ole Miss through the NCAA Regional. When the Rebels reached Oklahoma City, it was Llamas again delivering history, driving in the first two runs Ole Miss ever scored at the Women’s College World Series against No. 16 Oregon.

By season’s end, the accolades followed (All-SEC Second Team, NFCA All-South Region Second Team) and so did the national recognition entering 2026.

Llamas now returns as a preseason All-SEC selection and a Softball America top-100 player, ranked among the nation’s top 10 first basemen.

She won’t be the only key player for Ole Miss this season, though. Mackenzie Pickens returns for another season after hitting. 328 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 37 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Some of her biggest moments also came when the stage was brightest.

In the SEC Tournament, Pickens launched a three-run home run in the eighth inning to lift Ole Miss past No. 4 Florida. Weeks later, she opened the decisive game of the Tucson Regional with a first-inning home run and finished 2-for-3 as the Rebels eliminated No. 12 Arizona.

Ole Miss also brought in a wealth of talent through the transfer portal.

Reigning Division II National Player of the Year Emilee Boyer brings her two-way talents from West Texas A&M, while former Kentucky infielder Cassie Reasner traded shades of blue to join Ole Miss for the next two seasons.

Also joining Ole Miss are utility player Laylonna Applin (Angelo State), pitcher Kyra Aycock (Oklahoma State), catcher Makenna Bellaire (Florida), catcher Kennedy Bunker (Fresno State), two-way player Hope Jenkins (UConn), outfielder Liesl Osteen (UCLA), outfielder Cassidy Patterson (Nova Southeastern) and outfielder Sydney Shiller (Texas Tech).

Additionally, promising pitcher Lilly Whitten (Missouri), will also see action for the first time as a Rebel after joining as a winter transfer ahead of the 2025 season.

Ole Miss is set up to have another historic season and we’ll get to see that start Thursday night.