Ole Miss Shows Life Early, Then Alabama Turns It Into a Rout

Another new starting lineup produced the same result Ole Miss has seen for most of the season. The Rebels had their moments against Alabama — especially in the first half — but those good vibes vanished after the break as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 93–74 win.

The losing streak is now at six, and whatever hope Ole Miss had of playing its way back into the NCAA Tournament picture is fading fast.

Here’s a half‑by‑half breakdown of Wednesday night’s game.

First Half

Your opinion of Ole Miss’s first half probably depends on whether you’re a glass‑half‑full or glass‑half‑empty person.

The half‑full crowd will point to how Ole Miss led for most of the half, outshot Alabama, turned it over only three times, and went toe‑to‑toe on the glass with one of the nation’s best rebounding teams. Alabama’s leading scorers combined for just 13 points on three total field goals, and the Crimson Tide’s 32 points marked their lowest first‑half output of the season.

The half‑empty crowd will counter with the scoreboard. Despite all that went right, the Rebels still trailed 32-30 at the break. Alabama lived at the line, going 11‑for‑12 on free throws. For that group, the rest of the numbers don’t carry much weight.

Aj leads the Rebs with 11 points in the first half 👌#Culture x #Hottytoddy pic.twitter.com/Xj6S9LrvTn — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 12, 2026

AJ Storr gave Ole Miss a major lift off the bench, pouring in a game‑high 13 points on 5‑of‑7 shooting. Eduardo Klafke was everywhere, grabbing five rebounds and bringing the kind of energy Chris Beard has been looking for all season.

But whatever positives Ole Miss can claim from the first 20 minutes are muted by the simple fact that it wasn’t enough to take a lead into halftime.

The good news is there’s room for improvement. The Rebels need more scoring options, because outside of Storr, no one had more than four points.

Second Half Reaction

Some of the needed improvements showed up after halftime, but even if Ole Miss had checked every box, it wouldn’t have mattered.

Alabama caught fire in the second half, shooting 53% from the field, 55% from three and 93% at the free‑throw line. The Crimson Tide also controlled the glass, winning the rebounding battle 20–15.

But among all of that, the free throws hurt the most. Alabama went 24‑for‑26 at the line — more than enough to offset its top two scorers combining for just eight made field goals.

It also helps when Latrell Wrightsell Jr. erupts for 18 second‑half points, all six of his field goals coming from beyond the arc. That’s the kind of heater few teams can survive.

On the Ole Miss side, Storr carried the load, accounting for 36% of the Rebels’ scoring. He finished with 27 points on 10‑of‑17 shooting, and the only other significant contribution came from Klafke, who added 12 points (5‑of‑8) and nine rebounds while logging a team‑high 31 minutes.

A lil midrange action to start the half 😤#Culture x #Hottytoddy pic.twitter.com/Glgr7W3NUa — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 12, 2026

Senior Malik Dia (considered by some the Rebels’ best player entering the season) played just eight minutes, finishing with two points (1‑of‑6) and five rebounds.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 27

Rebounds: Eduardo Klafke, 9

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 5

Steals: Ilias Kamardine/AJ Storr, 1

Blocks: Eduardo Klafke, 2

Next Up

The Rebels’ losing streak is now at six games and they’ll look to break that streak against a team it’s already beaten once this season. It also happens to be their biggest rival.

Ole Miss will host Mississippi State on Saturday at SJB Pavilion. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.