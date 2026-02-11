The Outside Noise: Ole Miss vs Alabama, Baseball Season Preview and Chambliss Update

In the latest episode of The Outside Noise, we dive into a busy week for Ole Miss athletics.

The men’s basketball team prepares for a key matchup with Alabama and an end to their five-game losing streak, the start of the 2026 baseball season is about to begin with a look at the projected starting rotation and lineup, and we break down the latest developments ahead of Trinidad Chambliss’ preliminary injunction hearing tomorrow.

Watch the video above for full analysis and insight on all of these topics.