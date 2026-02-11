Mike Bianco Unveils Ole Miss’ Projected Lineup Ahead of Opening Day

With first pitch for the 2026 college baseball season just two days away, Ole Miss used Tuesday’s media day to lay out what the opening weekend will look like.

Head coach Mike Bianco not only announced the starting rotation for the Rebels’ opening weekend series against Nevada, but also revealed the Rebels’ projected lineup.

Some spots are locked in, while others remain more flexible. Here’s how things are expected to line up:

First Base – Will Furniss

Second Base – Dom Decker

Third Base – Judd Utermark

Shortstop – Brayden Randle

Catcher – Austin Fawley

Center Field – Hayden Federico

Right Field – Daniel Pacella/Tristen Bissetta/Cannon Goldin

Left Field – Daniel Pacella/Tristen Bissetta/Cannon Goldin

Designated Hitter – Colin Reuter

The corner outfield spots are the most fluid. Pacella arrives from Illinois State after hitting 20 home runs last season, while Goldin — a true freshman — has made enough of an impression to earn early consideration.

“Pacella and Bissetta, I think, are better outfielders than they probably played in the fall, and we’ve seen that in the few weeks in the spring,” Bianco said. “But two of the younger guys, Goldin and (Brett) Moseley are two of our best defenders, and that’s going to be a way to get them onto the field, even if it’s not a start. Those guys will be able to come in and play some corner outfielder and even in center field.”

Bianco also pointed to sophomore Owen Paino as someone who will factor into the mix.

“Owen Paino has played terrific and will play,” he said. “He’ll play some short, he’ll play some second, he’ll play some third, maybe even play some outfield.”

Reuter is penciled in as the designated hitter, but Bianco noted that his defensive progress could open up additional opportunities behind the plate or at first base.

“He’s improved a lot. We probably didn’t do a good enough job last year managing his throwing program, but this year his arm has been stronger and more consistent,” Bianco said. “He’s always been a good receiver and leader, and now he’s throwing much better.”

Ole Miss opens the season Friday at 4 p.m. against Nevada.