Where Former Ole Miss Baseball Stars Stand After Two Months

It’s officially summer and in a few short weeks, all college sports, NBA and NHL postseasons will be over. That leaves just one major professional sports league in action: Major League Baseball.

With two months of the MLB season completed, we have an idea of who the championship contenders are and who aren’t. But there’s still time left for teams or individual players to turn things around (please let the Rangers find some offense).

After two months, not much has changed for the former Ole Miss players in the major and minor leagues. Jacob Gonzalez was called up last week to the Chicago White Sox after a red-hot streak at the plate in AAA. He’s since recorded four hits as a major leaguer.

Here’s how Gonzalez and the other ex-Rebels have performed this season. All stats are through June 3.

MLB

Drew Pomeranz | Pitcher | Los Angeles Angels

Record: 0-3 ERA: 5.79 G: 21 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 18.2 K: 15 BB: 12 WHIP: 1.71

Nick Fortes | Catcher | Tampa Bay Rays

AVG: .252 AB: 139 H: 35 R: 11 2B: 7 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 13 BB: 4 SB: 0 OPS: .610

Ryan Rolison | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs

Record: 3-1 ERA: 2.84 G: 16 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 19.0 K: 16 BB: 10 WHIP: 1.37

Gunnar Hoglund | Pitcher | Athletics

Note: Hoglund remains on the 60-day injured list. He was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 22 with a sprained right knee and transferred to the 60-day injured list on April 7.

James McArthur | Pitcher | Kansas City Royals

Note: McArthur remains on the 60-day injured list. He was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 22 with right elbow inflammation and transferred to the 60-day injured list on April 19.

Jacob Gonzalez | Infielder | Chicago White Sox

AVG: .286 AB: 14 H: 4 R: 0 2B: 0 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 2 BB: 2 SB: 0 OPS: .661

Note: Gonzalez was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on May 30. His 2026 MiLB line was: AVG: .317 AB: 199 H: 63 R: 42 HR: 19 RBI: 62 SB: 8 OPS: 1.087

Minor Leagues

Jacob Waguespack | Pitcher | Nashville Sounds (AAA Milwaukee)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 1.93 G: 14 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 18.2 K: 28 WHIP: 1.29

Cooper Johnson | Catcher | Round Rock Express (AAA Texas)

AVG: .192 AB: 125 H: 24 R: 14 HR: 3 RBI: 17 SB: 1 OPS: .604

Doug Nikhazy | Pitcher | Iowa Cubs (AAA Chicago NL)

Record: 0-2 ERA: 10.24 G: 9 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 29.0 K: 32 WHIP: 2.17

Brandon Johnson | Pitcher | Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA Kansas City)

Record: 0-3 ERA: 9.45 G: 24 GS: 1 SV: 4 IP: 26.2 K: 25 WHIP: 2.06

Kemp Alderman | Outfielder | Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA Miami)

AVG: .303 AB: 152 H: 46 R: 29 HR: 9 RBI: 23 SB: 5 OPS: .902

Note: Alderman is currently on Jacksonville’s 7-day injured list.

Tim Elko | Infielder | Charlotte Knights (AAA Chicago AL)

Note: Elko remains on the 60-day injured list and does not have a 2026 MiLB stat line listed.

Dylan DeLucia | Pitcher | Akron RubberDucks (AA Cleveland)

Record: 0-3 ERA: 5.44 G: 10 GS: 10 SV: 0 IP: 41.1 K: 41 WHIP: 1.62

Calvin Harris | Catcher | Birmingham Barons (AA Chicago AL)

AVG: .231 AB: 104 H: 24 R: 15 HR: 4 RBI: 22 SB: 1 OPS: .726

Xavier Rivas | Pitcher | Somerset Patriots (AA New York AL)

Record: 2-3 ERA: 7.11 G: 9 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 31.2 K: 48 WHIP: 1.52

Derek Diamond | Pitcher | Altoona Curve (AA Pittsburgh)

Record: 2-0 ERA: 0.82 G: 6 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 11.0 K: 14 WHIP: 0.64

Note: Diamond is active after being activated from the 7-day injured list on May 23.

Josh Mallitz | Pitcher | San Antonio Missions (AA San Diego)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 9.75 G: 9 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 12.0 K: 9 WHIP: 2.00

Jackson Ross | Infielder | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

Note: Ross is listed as active with Wilmington, but MiLB does not list a 2026 stat line for him.

Drew McDaniel | Pitcher | Winston-Salem Dash (High-A Chicago AL)

Record: 1-3 ERA: 3.82 G: 11 GS: 10 SV: 0 IP: 37.2 K: 30 WHIP: 1.33

Riley Maddox | Pitcher | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

Record: 3-5 ERA: 4.56 G: 11 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 51.1 K: 54 WHIP: 1.31

Sam Tookoian | Pitcher | Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A Los Angeles AL)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 3.75 G: 13 GS: 0 SV: 6 IP: 12.0 K: 14 WHIP: 1.00

Luke Hill | Infielder | Akron RubberDucks (AA Cleveland)

AVG: .286 AB: 133 H: 38 R: 31 HR: 10 RBI: 38 SB: 6 OPS: 1.030

Note: Hill has moved up from High-A Lake County to Double-A Akron.

Patrick Galle | Pitcher | Peoria Chiefs (High-A St. Louis)

Record: 2-1 ERA: 4.15 G: 17 GS: 0 SV: 4 IP: 21.2 K: 28 WHIP: 1.43

Mason Nichols | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (A Tampa Bay)

Record: 0-2 ERA: 3.75 G: 17 GS: 0 SV: 5 IP: 24.0 K: 28 WHIP: 1.25

Will McCausland | Pitcher | Hill City Howlers (A Cleveland)

Record: 1-1 ERA: 4.89 G: 9 GS: 3 SV: 0 IP: 35.0 K: 48 WHIP: 1.31

Mason Morris | Pitcher | Daytona Tortugas (A Cincinnati)