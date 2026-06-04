No Surprises Expected in Ole Miss, Auburn Super Regional Rotations

First pitch at the Auburn Super Regional is a little more than 24 hours away, but neither Auburn or Ole Miss have announced their starting pitchers for the best-of-three series.

Official announcements aren’t really needed for either the Rebels or Tigers. Who will step onto the mound for both teams is about as easy to predict as saying the sun will rise in the morning.

Both Ole Miss and Auburn have been consistent with their weekend starters this season. Yes, both have made changes to their starting rotations, but those changes were came almost two months ago. Since then, the rotations have remained the same.

If there’s any drama its what order will Ole Miss send out its starters.

The last two weekends (at Alabama and NCAA Regionals) has seen Taylor Rabe start the second game of the weekend and Cade Townsend handled the finale. Townsend spent most of the season as the No. 2 starter behind Hunter Elliott who has started the first game of every series except one (Florida).

Auburn has been more flexible with the start of its rotation. Jake Marciano has been the No. 1 starter for Auburn for most of the season. Andreas Alvarez did move into that role for six consecutive weeks, but Marciano was the game one starter in the final two regular season series against Mississippi State, Georgia and the opening game of the NCAA Regional against Milwaukee.

At this point in the season, when the games matter the most, don’t expect any surprises when the rotations are announced either Thursday or Friday. But here’s who we’re expecting to see start for Ole Miss and Auburn each day of the super regional.

Projected Starting Pitcher Rotation

Ole Miss

Friday

Hunter Elliott: 5-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 76 IP, 73 H, 47 R, 44 ER, 38 BB, 100 SO, .253 Opp. BA, 5 WP, 14 HBP

Saturday

Taylor Rabe: 5-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 63.1 IP, 55 H, 27 R, 27 ER, 10 BB, 90 SO, .229 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 6 HBP

Sunday (if needed)

Cade Townsend: 5-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64 IP, 55 H, 33 R, 29 ER, 22 BB, 88 SO, .223 Opp. BA, 5 WP, 4 HBP

Auburn

Friday

Andreas Alvarez: 10-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 79.1 IP, 71 H, 41 R, 31 ER, 30 BB, 103 SO, .237 Opp. BA, 9 WP, 5 HBP

Saturday

Jake Marciano: 5-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 86.2 IP, 76 H, 37 R, 32 ER, 17 BB, 108 SO, .234 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 10 HBP

Sunday (if needed)

Alex Petrovic: 10-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 87.1 IP, 67 H, 33 R, 31 ER, 22 BB, 87 SO, .209 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 6 HBP

Bullpen Arms

Ole Miss

Hudson Calhoun: 4-3, 3 SV, 3.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 43.2 IP, 35 H, 21 R, 18 ER, 23 BB, 63 SO, .217 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 4 HBP

Walker Hooks: 3-1, 7 SV, 2.22 ERA, .85 WHIP, 52.2 IP, 34 H, 17 R, 13 ER, 11 BB, 58 SO, .188 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 2 HBP

Wil Libbert: 2-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 47 IP, 55 H, 35 R, 33 ER, 22 BB, 51 SO, .301 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 3 HBP

JP Robertson: 4-1, 1 SV, 4.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 34.2 IP, 33 H, 18 R, 16 ER, 19 BB, 48 SO, .252 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 2 HBP

Landon Waters: 0-1, 2 SV, 3.13 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 IP, 21 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 11 BB, 23 SO, .239 Opp. BA, 3 WP

Auburn

Garrett Brewer: 1-2, 3 SV, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 18.1 IP, 20 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 9 BB, 26 SO, .270 Opp. BA, 6 WP, 1 HBP

LJ Cormier: 2-0, 2 SV, 2.49 ERA, .96 WHIP, 47 IP, 33 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 12 BB, 59 SO, .191 Opp. BA, 6 WP, 7 HBP

Ryan Hetzler: 4-2, 3 SV, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 36.1 IP, 32 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 38 SO, .239 Opp. BA, 1 HBP

Jackson Sanders: 5-1, 4 SV, 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68.1 IP, 52 H, 24 R, 20 ER, 24 BB, 93 SO, .210 Opp. BA, 4 WP, 6 HBP

Team Comparison

Ole Miss STAT Auburn 39-21 Overall Record 42-20 15-15 Conference Record 17-13 13 RPI 5 4 Strength of Schedule 1 BATTING .265 Batting Average .297 .854 OPS .874 411 Runs 437 519 Hits 612 86 Doubles 106 1 Triples 5 103 Home Runs 89 916 Total Bases 995 .468 Slugging % .482 327 Walks 266 75 Hit By Pitch 75 635 Strikeouts 474 .386 On-Base % .392 49 Stolen Bases 82 PITCHING 4.40 ERA 3.62 1.32 WHIP 1.19 672 Strikeouts 623 201 Walks Allowed 166 491 Hits Allowed 463 .246 Opp. Batting Average .233 81 HR Allowed 60 524 Innings Pitched 530

Weather Forecast

It’s looking like Ole Miss and Auburn will have nearly ideal weather conditions for the first two games of the weekend’s super regional. There’s no rain or storms in the National Weather Service forecast for Friday and Saturday in Auburn. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s during the day and in the 60s at night. Wind shouldn’t be too impactful with expectations of east, southeast winds around 5-10 miles per hour.

All of that changes Sunday should the Rebels and Tigers need a decisive game three. The forecast for Sunday has “a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.” A start time for Sunday hasn’t been announced, but the weather forecast should be considered when making that decision.

How to Watch: Auburn Super Regional