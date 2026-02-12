Ole Miss Keeps Recruiting Rolling With ICC Visitors at Alabama Game

College football might hog the spotlight, but the truth is every sport lives in the same 24/7, year‑round recruiting grind.

Coaches never stop working the phones, recruits never stop lining up visits, and the calendar never really slows down.

That was pretty clear Wednesday night inside SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels’ matchup with Alabama didn’t unfold the way Chris Beard hoped, but Ole Miss still had a couple of important guests courtside.

Itawamba Community College standouts DJ Davis and Kyler Fox made the trip to Oxford for the Rebels’ first home game in two weeks, giving them a chance to meet the staff and talk about what could come next.

Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard from Oxford, has been one of the most productive players in ICC history. He’s already the third‑leading scorer the program has ever seen with 1,627 career points, and he arrived there with a résumé full of accolades.

He was a 2023 Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen pick who averaged 28.7 points, five rebounds, and three assists as a senior.

His path hasn’t been linear, though. After signing with Jones College and flashing early, he struggled to find consistency and eventually transferred to Itawamba. Now he’s settled in, averaging 13.3 points while shooting 44 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep.

Fox brings a different kind of presence. The 6-foot-8, 210‑pound forward from Chattahoochee, Ga., uses a 42‑inch vertical to vacuum up rebounds and finish around the rim.

He’s putting up 7.3 points and 7.5 boards a night while shooting a blistering 71 percent from the floor. He’s already logged six double‑digit rebounding games this season, including a monster 19‑rebound outing against Northwest Mississippi where he also scored 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting.

Central Michigan, Georgia Southern, and Florida A&M have already offered. Ole Miss hasn’t pulled the trigger yet, but bringing both players in on a game night says plenty about where the Rebels’ eyes are.