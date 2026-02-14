How to Watch Ole Miss Men’s Basketball vs. Mississippi State

The college basketball season hasn’t gone the way either Ole Miss or Mississippi State hoped it would.

Both teams are drifting toward the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament picture, and Saturday night in Oxford might be the last real chance for either one to change that. The winner keeps whatever faint postseason pulse it has. The loser can start thinking about what needs fixing before next year.

If there’s a silver lining for both sides, it’s that someone is finally going to stop the bleeding. Ole Miss hasn’t won since edging Mississippi State by one point back in January, dropping six straight since then. The Bulldogs haven’t fared much better, going 1–8 in SEC play after a 2–0 start.

The issues aren’t hard to spot. Ole Miss has actually defended well )73 points allowed per game, opponents shooting just 42 percent) but the offense hasn’t been able to match that effort. Mississippi State, meanwhile, has struggled to score efficiently all season. The Bulldogs rank last in the SEC in field‑goal percentage and 15th in three‑point shooting, a tough matchup against a defense that can make possessions feel tight.

Against Alabama, Ole Miss showed what it looks like when the rotations are sharp and the closeouts are on time, especially in the first half. Chris Beard pointed to that stretch as the standard his team has to hit again.

“You’d have to give us some credit for their three‑point percentage in the first half because I thought we were rotating,” Beard said after the loss. “We were flying around. In the second half, I did not see the closeouts and the rotations.”

Mississippi State does average slightly more points per game than Ole Miss, but both teams sit near the bottom of the league in scoring. That’s part of what makes Saturday so unpredictable — neither offense has been consistent enough to trust, and both defenses have had to carry more weight than they should.

It’s not the matchup either fan base imagined back in November, but it’s the one they’ve got now: two rivals, two struggling teams, and one last chance to keep the season from slipping away entirely.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.0 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.7 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 84 (3.5 avg.)

Steals: Josh Hubbard/Shawn Jones Jr., 32 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 35 (1.5 avg.)

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 14.3 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.0 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 90 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 28 (1.2 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 27 (1.1 avg.)

Mississippi State

Probable

#2 Ja’Borri McGhee

Ole Miss

Out

#13 Kezza Giffa

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State: +3.5 (-102)

Ole Miss: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: +168

Ole Miss: -205

Total