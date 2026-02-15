Ole Miss Finishes Sweep of Nevada with 13-2 Run-Rule Win

Ole Miss showed enough in its games Friday and Saturday to make the argument it should a ranked team. The Rebels continued to show that Sunday, but it wasn’t needed as much.

Nevada issued 12 walks to the Rebels, which was more hits than they had in the 13-2 win. Once they got on base for free, the Rebels earned all of their runs.

Daniel Pacella hit his second home run of the weekend, Colin Reuter had three RBIs on three hits, Judd Utermark had two RBIs on two hits and Will Furniss had a pair of RBIs. Pacella’s home run capped off five-run first inning that set the tone for the rest of the game.

No doubt about it! pic.twitter.com/DLeQbodUKn — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 15, 2026

Despite that big first inning for Ole Miss, Nevada trailed 7-2 after three innings and looked like it would push the contest to its full nine innings. Then the Rebels scored a run in the fourth inning before pouring it on in the fifth.

Utermark drove in his second run of the game and later scored on a throwing error by Nevada’s catcher after stealing third base. Austin Fawley added an RBI on double down the left field line and Reuter drove in a pair of runs to cap the scoring for Ole Miss.

Sunday’s game ended after seven innings due to the run rule, but it could’ve been an even bigger margin of victory for the Rebels. They left 10 runners on base in the game. But when the other team is giving you free bases, that’s not as big of a problem.

Come on home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/52XqVCYeAu — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 15, 2026

Missouri transfer Wil Libbert made a good impression in his debut with the Rebels. The left-hander gave up only two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in five innings of work.

Payton Collopy came in for relief and pitched the sixth inning and allowed just one hit and struck out two batters. Landon Waters finished off the game, shutting down Nevada in the top half of the seventh inning.

It’s early, but Ole Miss checked every box it could this weekend: consistent offense, emerging arms, and a lineup that punished mistakes.

For a team left out of most preseason rankings, the Rebels played with the profile of one that shouldn’t stay unranked for long.

The results may only count for three wins, but the message they sent carries a little more weight.

Winning/Losing Pitchers

WP: Wil Libbert – 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7K, 81 TP

LP: Jordan Giacomini – 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 40 TP

Ole Miss Batting Leaders

Colin Reuter: 3-4, 3 RBI, 1 2B

Daniel Pacella: 1-3, 2 RBI, HR, 2 BB, 2 R

Will Furniss: 1-2, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB

Judd Utermark: 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB, 3 R

Next Up

Ole Miss will remain in Oxford for its first midweek game of the season on Tuesday when Arkansas State comes to Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. on SECN+.