How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball vs. Arkansas State

Ole Miss couldn’t have asked for a better start to its 2026 season, rolling through a three‑game sweep of defending Mountain West champion Nevada and outscoring the Wolfpack 29-6 across the weekend.

The Rebels allowed just four earned runs in the series and looked sharp in every phase, from a deep, efficient lineup to a pitching staff that overpowered Nevada from Friday through Sunday.

Few newcomers made a louder first impression than outfielder Tristan Bissetta, who opened his Ole Miss career by hitting .500 (5-for-10) with seven RBI and five runs scored. Will Furniss matched him swing for swing, going 4-for-8 with four walks and five runs of his own as the Rebels’ offense set the tone early and never really let up.

On the mound, Ole Miss piled up 35 strikeouts, the program’s highest Opening Weekend total in a three‑game set since 2023, and did it with a mix of veteran steadiness and new‑face impact.

Friday ace Hunter Elliott earned his first win of the season with seven strikeouts and only five baserunners allowed in five innings. Saturday starter Cade Townsend was even more efficient, striking out eight in 4.2 innings while throwing 48 of his 54 pitches for strikes. And on Sunday, Missouri transfer Wil Libbert delivered a strong debut, punching out seven over five innings to secure the sweep.

The bullpen backed all of it up with a flawless weekend. Ole Miss relievers didn’t allow an earned run, highlighted by long relief outings from Taylor Rabe and Hudson Calhoun, who each worked more than three innings to close out games.

For an Opening Weekend, it was about as complete as it gets: dominant pitching, steady offense, impact debuts, and a sweep to show for it.

However, it was just one weekend and there’s a lot of baseball left to be played, starting with Tuesday’s home matchup against a familiar foe.

The Opponent: Arkansas State

Arkansas State enters Year 2 under head coach Mike Silva, who arrived from Nicholls after earning 2023 Southland Coach of the Year honors.

His first season in Jonesboro produced one of the biggest turnarounds in program history: 26 wins, the program’s highest total since 2019, and a return to the Sun Belt Tournament for the first time since 2021. The Red Wolves look like a group trending upward, and their opening weekend only reinforced that.

Both teams come into Tuesday undefeated after Arkansas State swept Stony Brook to open the season. The Red Wolves showed early offensive punch, putting up nine, four, and 12 runs across the three games. Preseason standouts Ashton Quiller and Patrick Engskov set the tone at the top of the order, with Quiller collecting seven hits and a home run in the series.

The biggest early jolt came from sophomore transfer Lane Walton, who wasted no time establishing himself as a middle‑of‑the‑order threat. Walton hit .417 on opening weekend and launched three home runs, driving in six runs and giving Arkansas State a legitimate power presence.

On the mound, the Red Wolves leaned on strikeout stuff. Their staff punched out 27 hitters in the Stony Brook series, led by arms like Richter and Dylan Farley. They leave the first weekend with a 4.15 team ERA; not dominant, but steady enough to let their offense work.

In short, Arkansas State looks like a confident, well‑coached group with early momentum, a couple of proven bats, and a transfer slugger who’s already reshaping their lineup.

Weather Forecast

Weather should be near-ideal conditions for Tuesday afternoon’s game. According to the National Weather Service, it’ll be “Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind around 10 mph.”

The direction of the wind is somewhat troublesome as it’ll be blowing more towards home plate than the outfield. However, considering the power Ole Miss showed over the weekend hitting five home runs, that may not matter at all.

How to Watch: Arkansas State at Ole Miss

Who: Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

When: 4 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+ (Jake Hromada and Keith Kessinger)

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 92-25

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 4, Arkansas State 2 (10 innings)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Nevada, 13-2 (7 innings)

Last time out, Red Wolves: def. Stony Brook, 12-5 (8 innings)

Project Pitching Matchups

RHP Owen Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Collin Maloney (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 IP, 1 H, .250 opp. BA)

Ole Miss Batting Lineup