How to Watch No. 17 Ole Miss Women’s Basketball vs. No. 21 Tennessee

No. 17 Ole Miss’ goal of hosting a NCAA Regional got a lot harder to achieve after Sunday’s 74-57 loss to then-No. 18 Kentucky.

That game saw a hot-shooting Wildcat team go on a 19-0 run at one point, which proved to be insurmountable for the Rebels. Kentucky was especially dangerous beyond the arch, making 7-of-19 three-pointers, including 5-of-9 in the second quarter alone.

Allowing that many threes may prove to be a problem considering Ole Miss is playing a team averaging 9.5 made three-pointers per game Tuesday night.

The Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee brings a balanced, top‑heavy lineup built around four double‑figure scorers, and everything starts with the pairing of Talaysia Cooper and Janiah Barker. Both are averaging at least 14 points and five rebounds but they impact the game in different ways.

Barker is the Vols’ most reliable presence on the glass at 6.7 boards per game, while Cooper is the playmaker, leading the team in assists (3.9) and ranking among the SEC’s best in steals at 3.0 per game. She’s one of the more disruptive perimeter defenders Ole Miss will see.

Inside, Tennessee leans heavily on Barker and Karoline Spearman to control the paint. They’re a big reason the Lady Vols sit 11th nationally in offensive rebounds at 15.9 per game. Spearman pulls down three offensive boards a night, Barker adds two more, and together they create a lot of second‑chance opportunities.

The scouting picture gets a little more complicated on the perimeter. Tennessee takes a lot of threes (second in the SEC at 9.5 made per game, which also ranks top‑10 nationally) but the efficiency hasn’t matched the volume.

The Lady Vols are shooting just 30.2 percent from deep, so they’re dangerous because of the attempts, not necessarily the accuracy.

How to Watch: No. 21 Tennessee at No. 17 Ole Miss

Who: No. 21 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-7, 8-3 SEC) at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (20-6, 7-4 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Tennessee leads the all-time series 53-9

Last Meeting: Tennessee 80, Ole Miss 71 (2025)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 18 Kentucky, 74-57

Last time out, Lady Vols: lost to No. 4 Texas, 65-63

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.8 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.8 rpg

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 71 (2.7 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thienou, 44 (1.7 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 56 (2.2 avg.)

Tennessee Top Performers

Points: Talaysia Cooper, 15.3 ppg

Rebounds: Janiah Barker, 6.7 rpg

Assists: Talaysia Cooper, 86 (3.9 avg.)

Steals: Talaysia Cooper, 66 (3.0 avg.)

Blocks: Zee Spearman, 27 (1.2 avg.)

Ole Miss

Out

#4 Jayla Murray

Tennessee

Out

#13 Mia Pauldo

Questionable

#1 Nya Robertson

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee: +1.5 (-118)

Ole Miss: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Tennessee: -102

Ole Miss: -130

Total