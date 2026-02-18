Everything to Know as Ole Miss Visits Texas A&M

Ole Miss heads back on the road Wednesday with its seven-game losing streak in tow.

They’ll look to leave that streak in College Station, Texas as the Rebels are set to face Texas A&M on Wednesday.

The Aggies have spent most of the league schedule near the top half of the standings, but they arrive in College Station coming off a rough two-week stretch that’s knocked them back toward the middle of the pack.

It’s a matchup between two teams trying to steady themselves, one looking to stop a slide and the other trying to prove there’s still something to build on down the stretch.

The Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M comes into the matchup with a record that reflects both how good the Aggies can be and how uneven their past two weeks have been.

After opening conference play 7-1 and briefly climbing to the top of the standings, they’ve hit a four‑game skid against Alabama, No. 17 Florida, Missouri, and No. 19 Vanderbilt.

Even with the slide, they sit eighth in the league and remain in solid shape analytically, checking in at No. 43 in the NET and No. 36 in KenPom.

The Aggies’ identity starts with balance. They’re one of the few teams in the league with six players averaging double figures, and they don’t rely on a single scorer to carry them.

Forward Rashaun Agee leads the way at 13.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, giving Texas A&M a steady interior presence, while Jacari Lane runs the offense and averages a team‑best 3.6 assists.

The Aggies get 37.3 points per game from their bench, second‑most in the country, and they move the ball well, ranking sixth nationally in assists. They’re also a high‑volume three‑point team, averaging 11.5 makes and 31 attempts per game, and they sit inside the top 10 nationally in scoring at 89.8 points per outing.

How to Watch: Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 11-14, 3-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (Record: 17-8, 7-5 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 13-5

Last Meeting: Texas A&M 63, Ole Miss 62

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Mississippi State, 90-78

Last time out, Aggies: lost to No. 19 Vanderbilt, 82-69

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 14.6 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.1 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 95 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 29 (1.2 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 27 (1.1 avg.)

Texas A&M Top Performers

Points: Rashaun Agee, 13.7 ppg

Rebounds: Rashaun Agee, 8.9 rpg

Assists: Jacari Lane, 91 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Rylan Griffen, 35 (1.5 avg.)

Blocks: Rashun Agee, 22 (0.8 avg.)

Ole Miss

Out

#13 Kezza Giffa

Questionable

#8 Eduardo Klafke

Texas A&M

Out

#21 Mackenzie Mgbako

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +9.5 (-108)

Texas A&M: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +430

Texas A&M: -600

Total