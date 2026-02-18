Everything to Know for Ole Miss Baseball vs. Jackson State

Ole Miss baseball’s Tuesday evening opponent has a history of making life difficult for the Rebels. Wednesday’s opponent doesn’t have that history.

Arkansas State gave Ole Miss all it could handle Tuesday. The Rebels needed a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to escape with a win.

On Wednesday, the Rebels will face Jackson State, a team the Rebels have never lost to in nine previous games including an 18-7, seven inning contest last season.

But the games are played for a reason and another five-error game from Ole Miss not result in a comeback win.

Here’s everything to know about Wednesday’s game against the Tigers.

sWeet dreams, Rebs 😴 pic.twitter.com/NJ5WaPpU7u — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 18, 2026

The Opponent: Jackson State

Jackson State enters 2026 looking to rebound from a slightly uneven 2025 campaign. The Tigers finished 30-21 and placed sixth in the SWAC before bowing out to Alabama State in the conference tournament.

The biggest question mark is on the mound. Jackson State lost its top three arms from last season, including SWAC Pitcher of the Year Eric Elliott. The most experienced returner is right‑hander Nkosi Didder, who made 25 relief appearances in 2025. He posted a 5.16 ERA with 30 strikeouts and will likely be asked to take on a larger role while the staff sorts out its rotation and late‑inning options

At the plate, the Tigers lean on Hederick Torres and Wilbert Perez. Torres is the most reliable returning bat after hitting .346 last season. He’s a pure contact hitter — only six extra‑base hits — but he puts the ball in play and sets the table. Perez provides additional stability in the lineup.

Jackson State opened the 2026 season at the MLB HBCU Power Series, going 1–2 with a win over Alabama A&M. Second baseman Alvarez was the Tigers’ top performer, going 5‑for‑8 with a double and an RBI across the weekend. Isaac McClenty and Tyree Reed also chipped in with three hits apiece.

Weather Forecast

The weather Tuesday at Swayze Field ended up being the opposite of the sunny day forecasted. If the forecast is wrong again, Wednesday will be that sunny day.

From the National Weather Service: “Cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph,” during the day and “mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph,” at night.

How to Watch: Jackson State at Ole Miss

Who: Jackson State Tigers (1-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

When: 4 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 9-0

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 18, Jackson State 7, 7 inn. (2025)

Last time out, Rebels: Ole Miss 7, Arkansas State 6

Last time out, Tigers: lost to Alcorn State, 8-7

Projected Pitching Matchup

TBD vs. RHP Terry Hayes Jr.

Batting Lineups