How to Watch Game Two of Ole Miss Baseball vs. Missouri State

Game two of Ole Miss baseball’s weekend series against Missouri State is set to begin Saturday afternoon after the Rebels picked up an 11-6 win Friday night.

It wasn’t the most dominating performance from Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott. But when Judd Utermark hits two home runs and Austin Fawley hits a grand slam home run, an off night on the mound can be overcome.

Next up will be the Rebels’ other potential ace pitcher, Cade Townsend. The right-hander recorded eight strikeouts in his first appearance last Saturday against Nevada. If he can duplicate a similar pitching performance and the Rebels’ bat keep launching bombs, Ole Miss will stay perfect.

The Opponent: Missouri State

Missouri State enters the weekend series at 3-1, a start highlighted by a series win over Louisiana and an 11-0 shutout of Oral Roberts. The Bears were picked sixth in the CUSA preseason poll, but the early returns suggest they may be better than that projection.

Offensively, the lineup has leaned on a trio of early producers. Caden Bogenpohl and Gabe Roessler have been the most consistent bats through the first four games, both sitting above the .330 mark. Bogenpohl has seven hits, a home run, and six RBI, while Roessler has matched him in run production. Taeg Follert actually leads the team with seven RBI in 21 plate appearances, giving the Bears a balanced top half of the order.

Of that group, Bogenpohl is the only returning starter. He hit .296 last season while starting 54 games and earned All‑MVC Second Team honors along with a spot on the league’s all‑tournament team. He entered 2026 as a preseason all‑conference pick in CUSA and looks the part early.

Two‑way player Max Knight is another name to know. He earned preseason all‑conference recognition as well and has already contributed on both sides: a home run at the plate and a win on the mound with four strikeouts.

Weather Forecast

Friday night’s game had at least one inning played in a slight rainfall, but that shouldn’t be repeated Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, the weather will be “Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.”

How to Watch: Missouri State at Ole Miss

Projected Pitching Matchup

TBD vs. RHP Cade Townsend (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Ole Miss Batting Lineup