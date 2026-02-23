Relief Depth Emerges as Ole Miss Closes Series With Strong Bullpen Showing

Ole Miss’ bullpen didn’t have the lights-out, scoreless weekend against Missouri State did a week ago in the season-opening series.

Against Nevada, none of the Rebels’ relief pitchers allowed a run. They weren’t able to repeat that feat, but still pitched exceptionally well.

On a rare off night by ace Hunter Elliott on Friday, the Bears managed to get one run across against Hudson Calhoun. On Saturday, Taylor Rabe gave up three runs in a 6-3 win.

The Sunday relievers, though, shutdown Missouri State when they entered the game after five innings of work by Wil Libbert. Walker Hooks and JP Robertson combined for four scoreless innings and allowed just two runners to reach base.

It’s a great sign from both Hooks and Robertson to shutdown the Bears like that after their drama-filled Tuesday outings against Arkansas State.

Robertson didn’t give up any runs in that contest, allowing just three hits and walk while striking out five. Hooks had a much rougher outing before then.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound lefty gave up three runs on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch in only 1.2 innings. It wasn’t the type of performance you want to see from a relief pitcher.

Sunday was the exact type of performance you want. Hooks pitched two innings of perfect baseball, recording four strikeouts against six batters faced.

“I thought Hooks was tremendous as well in the middle,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “That’ll be the forgotten thing when you look at the box score. He came in and got two innings and four punch-outs.”

Hooks coming in and shutting down Missouri State was a great sign after his Tuesday appearance. Ole Miss has pitching coach Joel Mangrum to partly thank for that.

“Tuesday was just one of those things you can’t look deep into it or it’ll eat you alive,” Hooks said after Sunday’s game. “Joel (Mangrum) called me that night and said, ‘hey, you’re going to get another appearance. There’s no reason to sweat about this one. You’re going to throw strikes, so don’t think too much into it.’ That really helped me.”

He certainly threw plenty of strikes. Only nine of his 39 pitches thrown were called outside the zone.

“All three pitches were in the zone for the most part today,” Hooks said. “So, I think that’s what just made me a little bit better today.”

Ole Miss won’t expect its bullpen to throw up zeroes every weekend, but Sunday showed there’s enough depth to steady things or finish off games.

With Southeast Missouri coming up Tuesday and the trip to Houston right behind it, the Rebels will take all the reliable relief work they can get.

If Hooks and Robertson can carry this version of themselves into the next stretch, Ole Miss’ pitching picture starts to look a little clearer heading into a busier week.