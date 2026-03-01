Everything to Know About No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M on Sunday

No. 19 Ole Miss got off to a strong start this season, but it the last couple of weeks haven’t been as smooth.

The Rebels have lost four of their last five games, most of which were against ranked opponents, and could use a win to enter the 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament next week with some positive momentum.

Ole Miss currently sits seventh in the SEC standings, which would give the Rebels a first-round bye at the upcoming SEC Tournament. The Rebels are in a three-way tie at 8-7 in conference play with Kentucky and Tennessee.

A win Sunday, combined with a Kentucky loss to No. 3 South Carolina, would see Ole Miss move up to the No. 6-seed in the tournament. That seems likely to happen considering how good the Gamecocks are and how Ole Miss is a heavy favorite to beat the Aggies.

But they play the games for a reason. Here’s everything to know about Sunday’s regular season finale.

The Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M rolls into Sunday at 13–11 and riding a four‑game win streak, a run that really started with a road win at No. 21 Tennessee, its first ranked road win in more than three years. The Aggies have looked a lot more settled since then, and it’s pretty clear who drives most of what they do offensively.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is the engine. She’s sitting on more than 2,100 career points and she’s still putting up 15.9 points per game for the Aggies, good for top‑15 in the SEC. But it’s the all‑around stuff that makes her such a problem: 7.3 assists, 3.6 steals, and she leads the league in that last category.

Fatmata Janneh has been a strong pickup from Saint Peter’s and gives A&M some real balance. She’s averaging a double‑double at 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds, and she’s already stacked 11 double‑doubles this season, tied for fifth‑most in the SEC. She’s been the steady piece next to Pryor that keeps them competitive on the glass and in the paint.

How to Watch: Texas A&M at No. 19 Ole Miss

Who: Texas A&M Aggies (13-11, 6-9 SEC) at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (21-9, 8-7 SEC)

When: 2 p.m., Sunday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 12-6

Last Meeting: Texas A&M 60, Ole Miss 58 (January 5, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Florida, 74-67

Last time out, Aggies: def. Mississippi State, 68-64

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.9 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.6 rpg

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 86 (2.9 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thienou, 44 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 66 (2.2 avg.)

Texas A&M Top Performers

Points: Ny-Ceara Pryor, 15.9 ppg

Rebounds: Fatmata Janneh, 10.2 rpg

Assists: Ny’Ceara Pryor, 174 (7.3 avg.)

Steals: Ny’Ceara Pryor, 86 (3.6 avg.)

Blocks: Lauren Ware, 27 (1.2 avg.)

Texas A&M

Out

#5 Vanessa Saidu

#7 Pien Steenbergen

Ole Miss

Out

#0 Sira Thienou

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M: +18.5 (-114)

Ole Miss: -18.5 (-114)

Total